Recognize Services Announces Work from Home Research
A survey of over 250 WFH employees during Covid-19 outbreak.
The more self-motivated a worker, the more productive they report at home.
The clearer responsibilities for a worker, the more productive they report at home.
BERKELEY, Calif., Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Recognize Services Inc (recognizeapp.com) produced a correlational survey this Summer on employees working from home.
The following are findings from the study
- 74% of employees working from home are doing so because of Covid-19.
- 72.5% of respondents said they are more productive at home.
- Official employee recognition and rewards program leads to more productivity at home.
Tips from WFH employees
"To have a quiet and undisturbed working area at home. I'm the role model for my kid. It's a good way to show him working hard and being productive is important." – WFH employee
"You may not need to get your dry cleaning done before a busy week, but even throwing a nice pair of jeans and clean t-shirt can put you in a totally different frame of mind." – WFH employee
"Create a Good Morning Routine. One of the best ways to start your day is to get up early and eat a healthy breakfast." – WFH employee
Top reasons people enjoyed working from home
- 38.8% flexible hours
- 22.7% no commute
- 13.6% work from anywhere
- 11% easier to focus
- 10.6% more time with family
The top three challenges were
- 25% hard to motivate themselves
- 23.1% not socializing with coworkers
- 20.1% hard to communicate with teammates
The takeaway for companies to engage their existing workforce is to focus on online employee community tools. These will help increase awareness of company and employee wins, that creates an all for one mentality. Further, community tools that increase communication help teammates share and for managers to set expectations.
Hiring characteristics of working from home employees
- Self-motivated
- Have a quiet, focused space
- Outgoing on online company communication tools
Read full article: https://recognizeapp.com/cms/articles/comprehensive-guide-work-from-home
Recognize Services Inc. is a social employee recognition & rewards platform for companies with 100 to 5000 employees. Recognize helps companies around the world share the best moments tied to company values. Staff are rewarded with monetary or non-monetary points, award certificates, gift cards, or paid time off. It is integrated into Microsoft Office 365, Microsoft Teams, Outlook, Sharepoint, Workplace by Facebook, mobile, SMS texting messaging, and more. Contact us at https://recognizeapp.com/contact.
