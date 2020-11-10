Recognize Services Announces Work from Home Research

74% of employees working from home are doing so because of Covid-19.

72.5% of respondents said they are more productive at home.

Official employee recognition and rewards program leads to more productivity at home.

Tips from WFH employees

"To have a quiet and undisturbed working area at home. I'm the role model for my kid. It's a good way to show him working hard and being productive is important." – WFH employee

"You may not need to get your dry cleaning done before a busy week, but even throwing a nice pair of jeans and clean t-shirt can put you in a totally different frame of mind." – WFH employee

"Create a Good Morning Routine. One of the best ways to start your day is to get up early and eat a healthy breakfast." – WFH employee

Top reasons people enjoyed working from home

38.8% flexible hours

22.7% no commute

13.6% work from anywhere

11% easier to focus

10.6% more time with family

The top three challenges were

25% hard to motivate themselves

23.1% not socializing with coworkers

20.1% hard to communicate with teammates

The takeaway for companies to engage their existing workforce is to focus on online employee community tools. These will help increase awareness of company and employee wins, that creates an all for one mentality. Further, community tools that increase communication help teammates share and for managers to set expectations.

Hiring characteristics of working from home employees

Self-motivated

Have a quiet, focused space

Outgoing on online company communication tools

Read full article: https://recognizeapp.com/cms/articles/comprehensive-guide-work-from-home

