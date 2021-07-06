Recognized Media-Technology Executive Yossi Aloni Joins Black Dragon Capital℠ as Executive Advisor

MIAMI, July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Dragon Capital℠ ("BDC"), a high-performing private equity firm founded and led by a diverse manager and team who have a track record of outstanding operating and investment success in growth sectors disrupted by digitization, announced that Yossi Aloni, a well-known media technology executive has joined the firm as an executive advisor.

Yossi Aloni is a recognized media-tech executive with a proven track record for driving growth and profitability through disruptive Go-To-Market strategies, in-depth customer engagements, and strategic team creation and development. With a career spanning three decades, Yossi has extensive operational experience, technical expertise, and commercial industry knowledge. He is the former CEO of service providers' delivery platform vendor Seachange International, where he created and executed the Go-To-Market strategy that led to a 350% revenue growth from new customers. Prior to that, Yossi has also held numerous executive positions in sales, marketing, and engineering at several major technology companies in the video industry. As Chief Corporate Operations at the Paris-based media streaming vendor ATEME, he was able to help the company to service and win North American and Latin American Tier-1 telcos and MVPDs. Yossi's personal network in the media-tech, service, and content provider industries branches out into the Americas, Europe, and Asia.

"We're excited to bring aboard Yossi Aloni," said Louis Hernandez Jr., Founder and CEO of Black Dragon Capital℠. "His combination of technical, service, and growth experience is important as our sectors experience an accelerated transition to digital workflows. Black Dragon's continued expansion makes it critical to continue to attract the most educated, diverse, and accomplished teams in the sectors we invest in. I'm very proud of the value our team and advisors make in creating long-lasting market leaders," Hernandez continued.

Black Dragon Advisors work in conjunction with the Dragon Performance Group (DPG) to execute the Black Dragon Toolkit, a proven set of tools to drive above-market performers and transform companies into SaaS-based market leaders. Black Dragon's has a majority diverse team, and all of its professionals and advisors have a unique combination of operational expertise and investment success in the fields they invest in, which has contributed to consistent well above-market returns.

"I have been following Louis for many years, both in media-tech where Louis transformed Avid to a leading software vendor with growing SaaS revenue and became known as the 'Man who Saved Avid', as well as his philanthropic and social efforts. I appreciate his confidence in me, and I'm honored to work with him and his incredible team." Said Yossi Aloni.

Aloni will work on selected existing projects and identify pursuit opportunities in the media technology area as well as collaborate with the Dragon Performance Group.

