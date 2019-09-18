Recognizing Greatness in Air Traffic Management: ATCA Announces 2019 Award Recipients

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Air Traffic Control Association (ATCA) is pleased to announce its 2019 award winners. The goal of ATCA's awards program is to give special recognition to those persons and/or organizations engaged in the development, operation, or maintenance of the worldwide air traffic control system for outstanding achievement.

The following recipients will be honored at the 2019 Awards Luncheon during ATCA Annual on Tues., October 22, at the Marriott Marquis, Washington, D.C.

ATCA Annual Safety Award

Nick Paraskevopoulos, NAV CANADA

Andy Pitas Aircraft Save Award

Michael Tamez, NATCA

Ryan Schile, NATCA

Mary Wertel, Midwest ATC Services, Inc.

Kenneth Stanley, Robinson Aviation (RVA), Inc.

ATCA Annual Team Award for Outstanding Achievement

Civilian Award: GBDAA SkyVision Team

Military Award: Foxtrot Company, 6th Battalion, 101st Aviation Regiment, US Army

ATCA Annual Industry Award

Aireon, NATS, and NAV CANADA

ATCA Annual Outstanding Achievement for Small & Disadvantaged Business

Changeis, Inc.

ATCA Annual Outstanding Achievement for Small Business

DIGITALiBiz

ATCA Outstanding Civilian ATC Manager of the Year Award

Cedric McQueen, Robinson Aviation (RVA), Inc.

ATCA Military ATC Technician of the Year Award

MSgt John Dean, US Air Force

SSG Carlo G. Chirinospacussich, US Army

ET1 Joshua Coatney, US Navy

SSgt Randal D. Rakestraw, US Marine Corps

ATCA Outstanding Military ATC Manager of the Year Award

Brian Mixon, US Army

ATCA Military Air Traffic Controller of the Year Award

PO Jonathan Epperson, US Navy

SGT Samantha Purdom, US Army

SrA Bradley L. O'Grady, US Air Force

SSgt Bret C. Piburn, US Marine Corps

ATCA Annual Aviation Systems Specialist Safety Award

Shelley Bailey, NAV CANADA

ATCA Life Cycle Management Award

Changeis, Inc.

David J. Hurley Memorial Award for Aviation Traffic Management

Joseph Sultana, EUROCONTROL

ATCA Award for Exceptional Service

CI2 FAA Contract Towers (FCT):

Isla Grande Airport in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Rafael Hernandez Airport in Aguadilla, Puerto Rico, and St. Croix, US Virgin Islands

ATCA Ambassador Award

Gene Hayman, CACI

The Chairman's Citation of Merit Award

Midori Tanino, ATO International, FAA

The President's Citation of Merit Award

Philip Braswell, Naval Information Warfare Center Atlantic

Midwest ATC, Team Bagram

ATCA Lifetime Achievement Award

Roger Stern, Leidos

The Glen A. Gilbert Memorial Award

Deputy Administrator Daniel K. Elwell, FAA*

*To be honored at the Glen A. Gilbert Memorial Award Banquet Oct. 22.

Join ATCA on Tuesday, October 22, 2019, during the 64th ATCA Annual Conference & Exposition Awards Luncheon to recognize the above award winners. Lunch is included with full conference registration; individual tickets are also available. To purchase tickets, register online at www.atca.org/annual as an Exhibit Hall visitor and then follow the prompts to add an Awards Luncheon ticket. For more information on award categories and descriptions, please visit www.atca.org/atca-awards-program.

To Purchase Banquet Tickets or Corporate Tables: Mindy Soranno, Office Manager and Special Projects Mindy.Soranno@atca.org

+1 703-299-2430.

