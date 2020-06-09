REcolorado® and Information and Real Estate Services, LLC Announce Data Exchange and Integration Partnership

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo., June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- REcolorado®, Colorado's largest multiple listing service (MLS) and the provider of the home search site REcolorado.com, today announced in a joint statement with Information and Real Estate Services, LLC (IRES), an agreement to exchange and integrate MLS listing data.

Earlier this year, REcolorado converted its core Matrix listing database to conform to the Real Estate Standards Organization (RESO) Data Dictionary, which has made the exchange of data, as well as the integration of data into new products and services for Colorado real estate professionals, more efficient while ensuring adherence to the highest standards of data integrity.

"One of REcolorado's key goals is to bring Colorado real estate professionals seamless access to a deep and broad set of data to serve their clients, said Alan Smith, REcolorado chairman of the board. "This partnership is one of the ways we are working to erase the artificial boundaries that have limited the full set of listing data brokers, agents, and appraisers need to serve their clients as the expert advisors they rely on for buying, selling, and renting properties."

In this new partnership, REcolorado and IRES will exchange listing data, which will allow real estate professionals of each multiple listing service access to the full set of listing data from both MLS organizations. The partnership will make listings available in the MLS systems, as well as integrated products and offerings, including IDX data feeds, public-facing websites, and mobile apps.

"Our agreement utilizing Realtors Property Resource (RPR) was a good first step, but it was only available to REALTOR® members," said Lauren Hansen, CEO of IRES. "With this more comprehensive arrangement, the shared data is fully integrated within each organization's MLS system, seamlessly enabling cooperation and compensation on the transactions throughout much of Colorado's front range."

Exchanged data is in the process of being integrated into the MLS systems for both organizations. The shared data includes single-family, townhome, condo, multifamily, and land listings in Active, Coming Soon, Pending, and Sold statuses for up to three years of sold inventory history. Customers of each organization will be advised when the process is complete and shared listing information is available.

Since 1984, REcolorado has been focused on providing the most accurate and up-to-date real estate information for professionals and consumers. REcolorado is the largest Multiple Listing Service (MLS) in Colorado with more than 25,000 professional subscribers who operate throughout the state. It is REALTOR® owned and serves Aurora Association of REALTORS® , Denver Metro Association of REALTORS® , Mountain Metro Association of REALTORS® , REALTORS® of Central Colorado , South Metro Denver REALTOR® Association , and Steamboat Springs Board of REALTORS® . Contact a REALTOR for accurate information about your property and neighborhood.

