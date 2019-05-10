RECOM Presents Digi-Key with 2018 Distributor of the Year Award
May 10, 2019, 14:30 ET
THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn., May 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Digi-Key Electronics, a global electronic components distributor, was honored with RECOM Power's 2018 Distributor of the Year award at the 2019 EDS Banquet in Las Vegas, NV.
The award was presented by Jeff Deutschmann, Regional Sales Manager at RECOM and given to Monica Flores, Regional Business Development Director – Mexico; Todd Jesme, Supplier Business Development Director; Bruce Olson, Manager, Technology Business; and Tammy Swick, Partnership Marketing Manager at Digi-Key.
RECOM Power's attentiveness to customers' needs and wishes is reflected in the framework that shapes their business. Over the past decade, millions have been invested in product development, growing their quality assurance lab, and expanding the scope of worldwide distribution activities.
RECOM's broad product portfolio of reliable power supplies is available for immediate shipment globally from Digi-Key.
About Digi-Key Electronics
Digi-Key Electronics, headquartered in Thief River Falls, Minn., USA, is an authorized global, full-service distributor of electronic components, offering more than 8.7 million products, with over 1.7 million in stock and available for immediate shipment, from over 800 quality name-brand manufacturers. Digi-Key also offers a wide variety of online resources such as EDA and design tools, datasheets, reference designs, instructional articles and videos, multimedia libraries, and much more. Technical support is available 24/7 via email, phone and webchat. Additional information and access to Digi-Key's broad product offering can be found by visiting www.digikey.com.
