Recombinant Plasma Protein Therapeutics Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 - 2026

NEW YORK, April 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Recombinant Plasma Protein Therapeutics Market: Overview

This report analyzes the current and future scenario of the global recombinant plasma protein therapeutics market.Rise in focus on the treatment of rare diseases, increase in the number of cases with hemophilia A & hemophilia B, and surge in awareness about diagnosis and treatment of hemophilia and other bleeding disorders are major factors that are anticipated to drive the market during the forecast period.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05767819/?utm_source=PRN



Moreover, increase in the number of healthcare providers prescribing recombinant plasma protein therapies for hemophilia A and rapid adoption of genetic engineering technologies in healthcare for the development of new therapeutics are also estimated to fuel the market during the forecast period.



The global recombinant plasma protein therapeutics market report comprises an elaborate executive summary, which includes a snapshot that provides information about various segments of the market.It also provides information and data analysis of the global market with respect to the segments based on drug class, cell line, indication, and region.



A detailed qualitative analysis of drivers and restraints of the market, and opportunities has been provided in the overview section.Additionally, the section comprises competitive matrix and company profiles along with business overview to understand the competitive landscape in the market.



This section of the report also provides market attractiveness analysis by region and market share analysis by key players, thereby presenting a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario in the global recombinant plasma protein therapeutics market.



New product launch and FDA approvals are also important factors that are expected to boost the market across the globe. For instance, in April 2018, Shire received FDA approval for VONVENDI recombinant von Willebrand factor indicated for perioperative management of bleeding in patients with von Willebrand disease (VWD)



Global Recombinant Plasma Protein Therapeutics Market: Key Segments

The global recombinant plasma protein therapeutics market has been segmented based on drug class, cell line, and indication.Based on drug class, the market has been classified into recombinant coagulation factors and human C1 esterase inhibitor.



The recombinant coagulation factors sub-segment has been further sub-segmented into recombinant coagulation factor VIII, recombinant coagulation factor IX, recombinant coagulation factor VIIa, and others.The recombinant coagulation factor IX sub-segment is anticipated to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period, due to an increase in the demand for recombinant coagulation factor IX for the treatment of hemophilia B.



In terms of cell line, the market has been categorized into Chinese hamster ovary (CHO) cell line, baby hamster kidney (BHK) cell line, human embryonic kidney (HEK) cell line, and others.Based on indication, the market has been segmented into hemophilia A, hemophilia B, Von Willebrand disease, and others.



The market size and forecast for each of these segments have been provided for the period from 2016 to 2026, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2018 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year.



Global Recombinant Plasma Protein Therapeutics Market: Regional Outlook

In terms of region, the global recombinant plasma protein therapeutics market has been segmented into North America (U.S. and Canada), Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, Australia & New Zealand, and Rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America), and Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC Countries, Israel, and Rest of Middle East & Africa). The market size and forecast for each of these regions and the mentioned countries/sub-regions have been provided for the period from 2016 to 2026, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2018 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year. The research study also covers the competitive scenario in these regions.



Companies Mentioned in Report

The report also profiles major players operating in the global recombinant plasma protein therapeutics market based on various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, and recent developments. Key players profiled in the market report include CSL Limited, Shire (Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited), Octapharma, Novo Nordisk A/S, Bayer AG, Bioverativ Therapeutics, Inc. (Sanofi), Aptevo Therapeutics, Pharming Group NV, and Pfizer Inc.



The global recombinant plasma protein therapeutics market has been segmented as below:



Global Recombinant Plasma Protein Therapeutics Market, by Drug Class

Recombinant Coagulation Factors

Recombinant Coagulation Factor VIII

Recombinant Coagulation Factor IX

Recombinant Coagulation Factor VIIa

Others



Human C1 Esterase Inhibitor

Global Recombinant Plasma Protein Therapeutics Market, by Cell Line

Chinese Hamster Ovary (CHO) Cell Line

Baby Hamster Kidney (BHK) Cell Line

Human Embryonic Kidney (HEK) Cell Line

Others



Global Recombinant Plasma Protein Therapeutics Market, by Indication

Hemophilia A

Hemophilia B

Von Willebrand Disease

Others



Global Recombinant Plasma Protein Therapeutics Market, by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

U.K.

Italy

France

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

India

China

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05767819/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

