Recommerce Leader FloorFound Partners with Inside Weather to Provide End-to-End Recommerce Program

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pioneering resale startup FloorFound today announced a partnership with Inside Weather, the Bay Area based manufacturer of sustainable custom furniture. Using FloorFound's end-to-end recommerce platform, Inside Weather has strengthened its core commitment to sustainability by diverting nearly 10,000 pounds of sectionals, sofas, and side chairs from landfills.

Since launching with FloorFound in March of 2021, Inside Weather has resold more than 100 pieces of classically-styled custom furniture through its branded online portal. FloorFound's solution manages intake, evaluation, pricing, and merchandising of Inside Weather's resale items, as well as powering its online resale channel achieving a sell-through rate of 82%.

"Inside Weather's innovative zero-inventory model has sustainability at its core - we only make what customers buy, and each piece is custom built to order, so we don't produce surplus inventory that has a higher chance of ending up in landfills," said Benjamin Parsa, CEO of Inside Weather. "Now, thanks to FloorFound, we're able to encourage reuse of the products we do make by connecting our high-quality, timeless pieces with new owners."

Inside Weather's resale customers are far from garage-sale bargain hunters, with 34% spending in the $700 to $1,000 range. These customers experience Inside Weather's durable resale furniture at entry-level pricing and have the potential to upgrade to new full-price items.

Sectionals and armchairs from the modular Milo line, upholstered in "life-proof" durable fabric, are the most popular resale items, along with sofas and accent chairs. Thanks to FloorFound's reverse-logistics operation, these bulky items can be picked up, warehoused, and redelivered nationwide, with resold items heading to destinations from Oregon to Michigan and Massachusetts.

"Thanks to our technology and network of more than 25 warehouses across the U.S., we're not only able to pick up, resell, and redeliver pieces more quickly than is typical for furniture resale, but we're cutting freight travel times and distances – reducing the overall carbon footprint for Inside Weather's recommerce program," said FloorFound CEO Chris Richter. "Not only do we divert pieces from landfills, but we're doing it sustainably."

About Inside Weather

Inside Weather makes custom furniture without the custom price tag, available directly via its eCommerce site, www.insideweather.com . Creator of the Frank Lloyd Wright Usonia line, Inside Weather offers durable pieces made in the U.S.A. in a range of classic styles that are designed for quick assembly and years of enjoyment. The company's unique zero-inventory model avoids waste and ensures that every piece is unique, making Inside Weather the most sustainable furniture maker on the Internet.

About FloorFound

FloorFound is focused on saving the planet by extending the lifecycle of oversized retail products. Founded with the mission of empowering a circular future for all retail, FloorFound's end-to-end Recommerce platform and extensive warehouse network simplify the complexities of oversized returns and resale, from coordination of item pickup and inspection to marketing, sales and revenue recovery. Joybird, Floyd, Burrow and Inside Weather rely on FloorFound to power their resale storefronts and drive traffic via the FloorFound marketplace. With FloorFound, large items can find new life and create new joy. For more information, visit https://floorfound.com/.

