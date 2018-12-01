Record-breaking $11.2 million raised for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital® at 17th annual St. Jude Memphis Marathon® Weekend

Full marathoners Garang Madut of Lebanon, Tennessee and Taylor Hoover Matecki of Pueblo West, Colorado, finished as the top male and female of the 2018 St. Jude Memphis Marathon Weekend with winning times of 2:29:04 and 3:05:19, respectively.

Isaac Bryan of Harrisonburg, Virginia, with a time of 1:11:52, and Yelena Nanaziashvili of Clive, Iowa, with a time of 1:25:22 finished as the top male and female in the half-marathon distance. John Payne of Germantown, Tennessee finished with a time of 1:27:17 in the wheelchair half-marathon.

Crossing the 10K finish line in first was Tyler Pasley of Shelbyville, Illinois with a time of 33:46 and Kayla Lewis of Irondale, Alabama with a time of 37:20. Lucas McNair of Arlington, Tennessee and Emry Bryan of Huntsville, Alabama came in the lead as the top male and female finishers of the 5K distance with times of 16:36 and 20:43, respectively.

Over the last 16 years St. Jude Heroes, or those who fundraise for the hospital while training for fitness events, have raised more than $70 million for St. Jude through this event. Each year, a special St. Jude Hero is recognized for going above and beyond with the Hero Among Us Award. ALSAC President and CEO Richard Shadyac Jr. surprised St. Jude Hero Kent Stoneking on Thursday by recognizing him as this year's recipient, and invited two special guests to present him with the award: St. Jude patient Kael and his mom Ashley, who have been Stoneking's inspiration for years.

Since 2002, St. Jude Memphis Marathon Weekend has been Memphis' premier marathon. St. Jude Memphis Marathon Weekend is one of only two major marathons owned and operated by a not for profit, where the funds raised go to a single charity. Events like these help ensure no family at St. Jude receives a bill for treatment, travel, housing or food – because all a family should worry about is helping their child live.

"I am in awe of the energy and commitment that have culminated to raise $11.2 million for our patients and families," said Richard Shadyac Jr., President and CEO of ALSAC, the fundraising and awareness organization for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. "The thousands of supporters who take part in St. Jude Memphis Marathon Weekend year after year are the reason St. Jude Children's Research Hospital can continue its lifesaving work to help children all over the world. Congratulations to our top finishers Garang Madut and Taylor Hoover Matecki and all the St. Jude Heroes who have made a remarkable impact on the St. Jude mission this weekend."

This event would not be possible without the support of St. Jude Heroes, 4,000 volunteers, presenting sponsor Juice Plus+®, expo sponsor Thrivent Mutual Funds, official sponsor Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee, official partners Breakaway Running, Downtown Memphis Commission, the City of Memphis, Memphis Runners Track Club, gold sponsors AutoZone, Emergency Mobile Health Care LLC, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Lancome, Shaw Floors, silver sponsors Dollar General, Mitsubishi Electric, My Town Movers, Prairie Farms, Yates Construction and national St. Jude Heroes coach Kevin Leathers, among others.

Final race times for all participants will be available at stjude.org/marathon2018. Next year's race will be held on Dec. 7, 2019.

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital®

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Its purpose is clear: Finding cures. Saving children.® It is the only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center devoted solely to children. Treatments invented at St. Jude have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20 percent to more than 80 percent since the hospital opened more than 50 years ago. St. Jude won't stop until no child dies from cancer. St. Jude freely shares the discoveries it makes, and every child saved at St. Jude means doctors and scientists worldwide can use that knowledge to save thousands more children. Families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food – because all a family should worry about is helping their child live. Join the St. Jude mission by visiting stjude.org , liking St. Jude on Facebook , following St. Jude on Twitter and Instagram and subscribing to its YouTube channel.

