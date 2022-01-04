Record Light Truck Sales Lead American Honda to Strong Finish in 2021 Despite Supply Issues
- American Honda nears 1.5 million in sales despite severe supply issues during 2nd half of 2021
- Honda light truck sales set new record topping 800,000 units as brand posts sales of over 1.3 million vehicles
- Sales of Honda electrified vehicles set new annual record topping 100,000 units for the first time
- Honda passenger car annual sales near half-million with red-hot Civic topping 260,000, Accord over 200,000
- Acura SUVs set all-time annual sales record, leading Acura brand to highest annual sales in three years
- Acura MDX posts 2nd best annual sales of all-time with improved year-end supply and sustained demand
Jan 04, 2022, 13:54 ET
TORRANCE, Calif., Jan. 4, 2022
|
American Honda
|
Acura
|
Honda
|
Total
|
Cars
|
Trucks
|
Total
|
Cars
|
Trucks
|
Total
|
Cars
|
Trucks
|
2021
|
1,466,630
|
537,524
|
929,106
|
157,408
|
40,338
|
117,070
|
1,309,222
|
497,186
|
812,036
|
8.9%
|
-2.2%
|
16.6%
|
14.9%
|
10.9%
|
16.4%
|
8.2%
|
-3.1%
|
16.6%
|
Total
|
Cars
|
Trucks
|
Total
|
Cars
|
Trucks
|
Total
|
Cars
|
Trucks
|
Dec.
|
105,068
|
37,860
|
67,208
|
11,040
|
2,017
|
9,023
|
94,028
|
35,843
|
58,185
|
-23%
|
-22.5%
|
-23.3%
|
-29.4%
|
-46.8%
|
-23.9%
|
-22.2%
|
-20.4%
|
-23.2%
"All things considered, we had a very successful 2021 with record sales of light trucks and electrified vehicles coupled with incredible demand, especially for all-new models like the Civic and Acura MDX," said Dave Gardner, executive vice president of National Operations at American Honda. "While we're not out of the woods yet with supply issues or the global pandemic, I thank our procurement and production team, suppliers, and dealers for braving the difficult obstacles to get products to our customers at this unprecedented time."
|
Honda
|
BRAND REPORT
|
Sales Highlights
|
Notes
|
Achieving balanced sales unique in the industry, Honda overcame supply issues to post record light truck sales of over 800,000 units, record electrified vehicles sales topping 100,000 units, and passenger car sales of nearly 500,000 units.
|
Ridgeline and Passport kicked off a new rugged design direction to better reflect true off-road abilities of Honda light trucks.
|
Acura
|
BRAND REPORT
|
Sales Highlights
|
Notes
|
Acura finished 2021 on a high note with increased MDX inventory leading Acura SUVs to all-time best annual sales of 117,070 despite difficult supply constraints
|
Acura introduced three Type S models in 2021, the highest expression of performance for the brand.
|
American Honda Vehicle Sales for December 2021
|
Month-to-Date
|
Year-to-Date
|
December 2021
|
December 2020
|
DSR** % Change
|
MoM % Change
|
December 2021
|
December 2020
|
DSR** %
|
YoY % Change
|
American Honda Total
|
105,068
|
136,467
|
-20.2%
|
-23.0%
|
1,466,630
|
1,346,788
|
10.0%
|
8.9%
|
Total Car Sales
|
37,860
|
48,833
|
-19.6%
|
-22.5%
|
537,524
|
549,701
|
-1.3%
|
-2.2%
|
Total Truck Sales
|
67,208
|
87,634
|
-20.5%
|
-23.3%
|
929,106
|
797,087
|
17.7%
|
16.6%
|
Honda
|
Total Car Sales
|
35,843
|
45,045
|
-17.5%
|
-20.4%
|
497,186
|
513,319
|
-2.2%
|
-3.1%
|
Honda
|
Total Truck Sales
|
58,185
|
75,774
|
-20.4%
|
-23.2%
|
812,036
|
696,486
|
17.7%
|
16.6%
|
Acura
|
Total Car Sales
|
2,017
|
3,788
|
-44.8%
|
-46.8%
|
40,338
|
36,382
|
12.0%
|
10.9%
|
Acura
|
Total Truck Sales
|
9,023
|
11,860
|
-21.1%
|
-23.9%
|
117,070
|
100,601
|
17.5%
|
16.4%
|
* Total Domestic Car Sales
|
37,286
|
44,083
|
-12.3%
|
-15.4%
|
465,783
|
492,335
|
-4.5%
|
-5.4%
|
Honda Division
|
35,271
|
40,367
|
-9.4%
|
-12.6%
|
425,659
|
457,008
|
-5.9%
|
-6.9%
|
Acura Division
|
2,015
|
3,716
|
-43.8%
|
-45.8%
|
40,124
|
35,327
|
14.7%
|
13.6%
|
* Total Domestic Truck Sales
|
67,208
|
87,633
|
-20.5%
|
-23.3%
|
929,100
|
796,444
|
17.8%
|
16.7%
|
Honda Division
|
58,185
|
75,773
|
-20.4%
|
-23.2%
|
812,030
|
695,843
|
17.8%
|
16.7%
|
Acura Division
|
9,023
|
11,860
|
-21.1%
|
-23.9%
|
117,070
|
100,601
|
17.5%
|
16.4%
|
Total Import Car Sales
|
574
|
4,750
|
-87.5%
|
-87.9%
|
71,741
|
57,366
|
26.3%
|
25.1%
|
Honda Division
|
572
|
4,678
|
-87.3%
|
-87.8%
|
71,527
|
56,311
|
28.3%
|
27.0%
|
Acura Division
|
2
|
72
|
-97.1%
|
-97.2%
|
214
|
1,055
|
-79.5%
|
-79.7%
|
Total Import Truck Sales
|
0
|
1
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
6
|
643
|
-99.1%
|
-99.1%
|
Honda Division
|
0
|
1
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
6
|
643
|
-99.1%
|
-99.1%
|
Acura Division
|
0
|
0
|
0.0%
|
0.0%
|
0
|
0
|
0.0%
|
0.0%
|
|
Honda Division Total
|
94,028
|
120,819
|
-19.3%
|
-22.2%
|
1,309,222
|
1,209,805
|
9.3%
|
8.2%
|
ACCORD
|
14,435
|
19,509
|
-23.3%
|
-26.0%
|
202,676
|
199,458
|
2.6%
|
1.6%
|
CIVIC
|
20,886
|
21,047
|
2.9%
|
-0.8%
|
263,787
|
261,225
|
2.0%
|
1.0%
|
CLARITY
|
43
|
551
|
-91.9%
|
-92.2%
|
2,597
|
4,215
|
-37.8%
|
-38.4%
|
CR-Z
|
0
|
0
|
0.0%
|
0.0%
|
0
|
1
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
FIT
|
0
|
2,705
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
8,695
|
32,488
|
-73.0%
|
-73.2%
|
INSIGHT
|
479
|
1,233
|
-59.7%
|
-61.2%
|
19,431
|
15,932
|
23.2%
|
22.0%
|
CR-V
|
25,056
|
38,120
|
-31.8%
|
-34.3%
|
361,271
|
333,502
|
9.4%
|
8.3%
|
HR-V
|
9,832
|
8,428
|
21.0%
|
16.7%
|
137,090
|
84,027
|
64.7%
|
63.1%
|
ODYSSEY
|
3,586
|
8,701
|
-57.3%
|
-58.8%
|
76,125
|
83,409
|
-7.8%
|
-8.7%
|
PASSPORT
|
4,609
|
4,344
|
10.0%
|
6.1%
|
53,133
|
39,567
|
35.6%
|
34.3%
|
PILOT
|
11,286
|
13,054
|
-10.3%
|
-13.5%
|
143,062
|
123,813
|
16.7%
|
15.5%
|
RIDGELINE
|
3,816
|
3,127
|
26.6%
|
22.0%
|
41,355
|
32,168
|
29.8%
|
28.6%
|
Acura Division Total
|
11,040
|
15,648
|
-26.8%
|
-29.4%
|
157,408
|
136,983
|
16.0%
|
14.9%
|
ILX
|
1,361
|
1,417
|
-0.4%
|
-4.0%
|
13,900
|
13,414
|
4.6%
|
3.6%
|
NSX
|
1
|
14
|
-92.6%
|
-92.9%
|
124
|
128
|
-2.2%
|
-3.1%
|
RLX / RL
|
2
|
72
|
-97.1%
|
-97.2%
|
214
|
1,055
|
-79.5%
|
-79.7%
|
TLX
|
653
|
2,285
|
-70.4%
|
-71.4%
|
26,100
|
21,785
|
21.0%
|
19.8%
|
MDX
|
5,535
|
6,040
|
-5.0%
|
-8.4%
|
60,057
|
47,816
|
26.8%
|
25.6%
|
RDX
|
3,488
|
5,820
|
-37.8%
|
-40.1%
|
57,013
|
52,785
|
9.1%
|
8.0%
|
Selling Days
|
27
|
28
|
306
|
309
|
**** Electrified Vehicles
|
9,352
|
8,498
|
14.1%
|
10.0%
|
107,060
|
64,792
|
66.9%
|
65.2%
|
* Honda and Acura vehicles are made of domestic & global sourced parts
|
** Daily Selling Rate
|
**** Electrified Vehicles equal: Total sales of Hybrid (FHEV & PHEV), EVs (BEV) and Fuel Cell Vehicles (FCV) from the Honda and Acura brands.
SOURCE American Honda Motor Co., Inc.
