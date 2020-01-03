Record Light Truck Sales Lift AHM and Honda Brand to Sales Increases in 2019
- American Honda sales of cars and trucks rise 0.2% in 2019, with record annual truck sales (up 2.9%)
- Honda brand trucks set new annual record with gain of 3.4% for year
- Honda HR-V and CR-V set new annual records
- Acura SUVs remain strong, while ILX sales grow 30.3% for the year
Jan 03, 2020
TORRANCE, Calif., Jan. 3, 2020
|
American Honda
|
Honda
|
Acura
|
Total
|
Cars
|
Trucks
|
Total
|
Cars
|
Trucks
|
Total
|
Cars
|
Trucks
|
136,566
|
51,952
|
84,614
|
120,433
|
47,718
|
72,715
|
16,133
|
4,234
|
11,899
|
-12%
|
-19.9%
|
-6.3%
|
-12.9%
|
-21.6%
|
-6.1%
|
-3.8%
|
+6.2%
|
-6.9%
"In a highly competitive market, American Honda posted increased sales in 2019, including new records for both light trucks and electrified vehicles," said Henio Arcangeli Jr., senior vice president of the American Honda Automobile Division. "Honda also bucked industry trends by achieving a second straight year as the retail number one passenger car brand in America, so we head into 2020 with strong momentum."
|
Honda
|
BRAND REPORT
|
Sales Highlights
|
Model Notes
|
Honda trucks set a new all-time annual sales record with HR-V and CR-V also reaching all-time annual bests. Civic remained strong, while electrified vehicles set a new annual mark, contributing to a 0.3% gain for the Honda brand in 2019.
|
Honda is headed for a second straight year as the retail #1 passenger car brand in America, led by Civic's four-year run as America's best-selling car, while also setting a new record for electrified vehicle sales.
|
Honda SUVs will post 10 years of continuous growth in 2019, with a new CR-V Hybrid launching next year as our first hybrid-electric SUV.
|
Acura
|
BRAND REPORT
|
Sales Highlights
|
Model Notes
|
Acura finished 2019 virtually on par with 2018, led by strong sales of RDX and MDX light truck models and with ILX starring as the gateway to the brand, posting major gains in December and for the year.
|
RDX topped Motor Trend's list of safest luxury SUVs of 2019 and is joined by the MDX, ILX, TLX and RLX in offering the AcuraWatch® suite of safety and driver-assistive features as standard equipment.
|
Acura SUVs have led luxury in retail sales to under-35-year-old buyers since 2012: RDX is #1 in segment and #3 luxury SUV overall, and MDX is the #1 3-row SUV in all of luxury.
|
American Honda Vehicle Sales for December 2019
|
Month-to-Date
|
Year-to-Date
|
December 2019
|
December 2018
|
DSR** % Change
|
MoM % Change
|
December 2019
|
December 2018
|
DSR** % Change
|
YoY % Change
|
American Honda Total
|
136,566
|
155,115
|
-8.4%
|
-12.0%
|
1,608,170
|
1,604,828
|
0.2%
|
0.2%
|
Total Car Sales
|
51,952
|
64,860
|
-16.7%
|
-19.9%
|
706,463
|
728,695
|
-3.1%
|
-3.1%
|
Total Truck Sales
|
84,614
|
90,255
|
-2.5%
|
-6.3%
|
901,707
|
876,133
|
2.9%
|
2.9%
|
Honda
|
Total Car Sales
|
47,718
|
60,872
|
-18.5%
|
-21.6%
|
663,973
|
684,853
|
-3.0%
|
-3.0%
|
Honda
|
Total Truck Sales
|
72,715
|
77,469
|
-2.4%
|
-6.1%
|
786,812
|
761,041
|
3.4%
|
3.4%
|
Acura
|
Total Car Sales
|
4,234
|
3,988
|
10.4%
|
6.2%
|
42,490
|
43,842
|
-3.1%
|
-3.1%
|
Acura
|
Total Truck Sales
|
11,899
|
12,786
|
-3.2%
|
-6.9%
|
114,895
|
115,092
|
-0.2%
|
-0.2%
|
* Total Domestic Car Sales
|
46,070
|
51,918
|
-7.7%
|
-11.3%
|
603,197
|
600,195
|
0.5%
|
0.5%
|
Honda Division
|
41,908
|
48,146
|
-9.5%
|
-13.0%
|
561,726
|
558,284
|
0.6%
|
0.6%
|
Acura Division
|
4,162
|
3,772
|
14.8%
|
10.3%
|
41,471
|
41,911
|
-1.0%
|
-1.0%
|
* Total Domestic Truck Sales
|
84,122
|
89,557
|
-2.3%
|
-6.1%
|
879,432
|
875,430
|
0.5%
|
0.5%
|
Honda Division
|
72,223
|
76,771
|
-2.2%
|
-5.9%
|
764,537
|
760,338
|
0.6%
|
0.6%
|
Acura Division
|
11,899
|
12,786
|
-3.2%
|
-6.9%
|
114,895
|
115,092
|
-0.2%
|
-0.2%
|
Total Import Car Sales
|
5,882
|
12,942
|
-52.7%
|
-54.6%
|
103,266
|
128,500
|
-19.6%
|
-19.6%
|
Honda Division
|
5,810
|
12,726
|
-52.5%
|
-54.3%
|
102,247
|
126,569
|
-19.2%
|
-19.2%
|
Acura Division
|
72
|
216
|
-65.3%
|
-66.7%
|
1,019
|
1,931
|
-47.2%
|
-47.2%
|
Total Import Truck Sales
|
492
|
698
|
-26.7%
|
-29.5%
|
22,275
|
703
|
3,068.6%
|
3,068.6%
|
Honda Division
|
492
|
698
|
-26.7%
|
-29.5%
|
22,275
|
703
|
3,068.6%
|
3,068.6%
|
Acura Division
|
0
|
0
|
0.0%
|
0.0%
|
0
|
0
|
0.0%
|
0.0%
|
MODEL BREAKOUT BY DIVISION
|
Honda Division Total
|
120,433
|
138,341
|
-9.5%
|
-12.9%
|
1,450,785
|
1,445,894
|
0.3%
|
0.3%
|
ACCORD
|
19,682
|
28,627
|
-28.5%
|
-31.2%
|
267,567
|
291,071
|
-8.1%
|
-8.1%
|
CIVIC
|
22,913
|
26,384
|
-9.7%
|
-13.2%
|
325,650
|
325,760
|
-0.0%
|
-0.0%
|
CLARITY
|
805
|
2,857
|
-70.7%
|
-71.8%
|
11,654
|
20,174
|
-42.2%
|
-42.2%
|
CR-Z
|
0
|
1
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
2
|
38
|
-94.7%
|
-94.7%
|
FIT
|
2,609
|
768
|
253.3%
|
239.7%
|
35,414
|
35,300
|
0.3%
|
0.3%
|
INSIGHT
|
1,709
|
2,235
|
-20.5%
|
-23.5%
|
23,686
|
12,510
|
89.3%
|
89.3%
|
CR-V
|
36,098
|
42,079
|
-10.8%
|
-14.2%
|
384,168
|
379,013
|
1.4%
|
1.4%
|
HR-V
|
9,199
|
6,313
|
51.5%
|
45.7%
|
99,104
|
85,494
|
15.9%
|
15.9%
|
ODYSSEY
|
8,734
|
10,512
|
-13.6%
|
-16.9%
|
99,113
|
106,327
|
-6.8%
|
-6.8%
|
PASSPORT
|
3,677
|
0
|
0.0%
|
0.0%
|
36,085
|
0
|
0.0%
|
0.0%
|
PILOT
|
11,250
|
15,698
|
-25.5%
|
-28.3%
|
135,008
|
159,615
|
-15.4%
|
-15.4%
|
RIDGELINE
|
3,757
|
2,867
|
36.3%
|
31.0%
|
33,334
|
30,592
|
9.0%
|
9.0%
|
Acura Division Total
|
16,133
|
16,774
|
0.0%
|
-3.8%
|
157,385
|
158,934
|
-1.0%
|
-1.0%
|
ILX
|
1,305
|
924
|
46.9%
|
41.2%
|
14,685
|
11,273
|
30.3%
|
30.3%
|
NSX
|
10
|
17
|
-38.8%
|
-41.2%
|
238
|
170
|
40.0%
|
40.0%
|
RLX / RL
|
72
|
216
|
-65.3%
|
-66.7%
|
1,019
|
1,931
|
-47.2%
|
-47.2%
|
TLX
|
2,847
|
2,831
|
4.6%
|
0.6%
|
26,548
|
30,468
|
-12.9%
|
-12.9%
|
MDX
|
5,636
|
5,948
|
-1.5%
|
-5.2%
|
52,019
|
51,512
|
1.0%
|
1.0%
|
RDX
|
6,263
|
6,838
|
-4.7%
|
-8.4%
|
62,876
|
63,580
|
-1.1%
|
-1.1%
|
Selling Days
|
25
|
26
|
307
|
307
|
**** Electrified Vehicles
|
4,700
|
7,125
|
-31.4%
|
-34.0%
|
61,978
|
52,880
|
17.2%
|
17.2%
|
* Honda and Acura vehicles are made of domestic & global sourced parts
|
** Daily Selling Rate
|
**** Electrified Vehicles equal: Total sales of Hybrid (FHEV & PHEV), EVs (BEV) and Fuel Cell Vehicles (FCV) from the Honda and Acura brands.
SOURCE American Honda Motor Co., Inc.
