Record nominations received for Hozpitality Group's 5th Middle East Chef Excellence Awards 2022 to be held at the luxurious Address Sky View in Dubai.

DUBAI, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- After receiving nominations from over 450 talented chefs from top hotels, restaurants, catering companies and other hospitality companies, the voting lines are now open and professionals can vote for their choice online at https://www.hozpitality.com/awards

"The awards as usual are supported by the Emirates Culinary Guild and ICCA Dubai", said Raj Bhatt, CEO Hozpitality Group. The Judges for the Awards were prominent hospitality professionals, and these champions were invaluable in judging the Young Chefs fairly, added Raj. For the Popular Choice Awards, the winners are purely based on popular choice and will be announced in a ceremony on 20th June 2022, said Raj.

Raj added, the event is Powered by Danube Hospitality Solutions and Delta Food Industries FZC. Trophies are being created by Restofair RAK for the winning chefs. Convotherm by Welbilt is a Category sponsor at the awards. The other Partners for the Chef Awards include, Fusia Events, Dubai Restaurants Group (DRG), ZEE TV group, Wassup Dubai. Weeyak and Absolute frame.

"The highlight for the evening will be the cook off between 5 Young Chefs who will battle it out for the prestigious "Young Chef of the Year" title. Sixteen young chefs below 28 years will be shortlisted to compete in the LIVE cook-off session at ICCA on June 9th. The chosen Top 5 will compete live at the 5th "Hozpitality Chef Excellence Awards" on 20th June 2022 at the luxurious Address Sky View in Dubai, said Vandana Bhatt, MD, Hozpitality Group.

Judging Criteria

Judging will be a combination of end-users and trade professionals, our network members and the Judging Panel. As an Official entrant, after the enrolment deadline, you will receive your specific company's voting website link, to distribute to your selected end-users, colleagues and trade professionals, for voting accordingly. The final consolidation will be carried out which will include online votes and Panel's votes, explained Uwe Micheel, President Emirates Culinary Guild.

Hozpitality Group's Middle East Chef Excellence Awards - MEA recognizes the talented Chef within the industry from different categories and departments in Middle East and Africa.

Important Dates

17th Feb till 25th March:- Voting Round 1

25th March :- Top Finalists Announced

25th March till 30th April:- 2nd Round of Voting

30th April:- Voting Close

9th June 2022 :- Semi Finals for Young Chef Cook Off at ICCA

20th June:- Gold and Silver Winners will be announced at the Award ceremony.

For more details and pictures of the awards, Pls connect on:-

https://www.facebook.com/hozpitalityexcellenceawards/

https://www.facebook.com/Hozpitality/

http://www.hozpitalityexcellenceawards.com

About Hozpitality Group:-

Hozpitality.com offers a community of hospitality professionals around the world. A platform where Food tech students from secondary schools can find a choice of their Hotel Management/ Culinary School, where a hotel management graduate can explore the opportunities for an internship around the globe, a platform where hospitality professionals can find the best opportunities in the world. Hozpitality.com is a place where students can connect with alumni and other industry professionals. It's a platform where hospitality industry suppliers can share their deals with global companies and professionals.

With the offices in Dubai, India and Canada and used by leading employers and recruiters to broadcast job vacancies in Dubai and across the globe, Hozpitality.com specializes in matching top candidates with attractive opportunities. Candidates who are interested in positions with hotel companies restaurants, airlines, night clubs, cruise lines, retail stores, or other positions in the UAE and beyond can also use Hozpitality.com to keep up with the latest industry news and information, as well as customize their CVs with the site's professional design services.Hozpitality.com is a Social Media and Networking platform focussed on the Hospitality Industry. Dedicated social networking, Job board and marketplace for everyone interested in the Hospitality Industry and Hospitality professionals with other people who share similar personal or career interests, activities, backgrounds or real-life connections.

Hozpitality allows users to share ideas, discussions, blogs, reviews, digital photos and videos, posts, and to inform others about online or real-world activities and events with people in their network.

Hozpitality also publishes and shares Latest Hospitality News, Announcements, Hotel openings, Promotions, Events, Hospitality Movements and Appointments and Hospitality announcements, Reviews, Blogs, etc. We provide an effective platform where all hospitality professionals can unite, network, benefit, and share.

Hozpitality reaches out to over 1.2 million professionals from over 186 countries thru its 2 group websites, www.hozpitality.com and www.hozpitalityplus.com with Registered Members and Social Media from over 186 countries.

The dedicated hospitality Media and News website Hozpitalityplus.com, publishes and shares Latest Hospitality News, Announcements, Hotel openings, Promotions, Events, Hospitality Movements and Appointments and Hospitality announcements, Reviews, Blogs etc.

Middle East Hospitality Excellence Awards are presented to recognize top industry organizations which have shown skill, creativity, ingenuity and success in the Middle East & North Africa's growing hospitality industry. Log on to www.hozpitalityexcellenceawards.com

To know more about the group, Please log on to:

www.hozpitality.com , www.hozpitalityplus.com , www.hozpitalityexcellenceawards.com

Contact:-

Raj Bhatt

Founder & CEO

HOZPITALITY GROUP

A SUBSIDIARY OF VR ONLINE GROUP

P.O Box- 119395, Dubai, UAE

Phone:- +971 4 334 31 77, Fax:- +971 4 334 31 78

Email:- [email protected]

www.hozpitality.com, www.hozpitalityplus.com,

SOURCE Hozpitality Group