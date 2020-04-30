Record Number of CISOs to Convene at Trust 2020 Summit, Dedicated to Phishing Defense and Next-Gen Email Security

FOSTER CITY, Calif., April 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CISOs and other security executives will participate again this year in the only cybersecurity event focused and geared toward anti-phishing solutions and email security, Trust 2020. Now in its fourth year, Trust 2020 is designed as a fully online, virtual experience with live and on-demand sessions. It launches May 5 and will run through June 6.

Headlining Speakers include:

Trust 2020 launches on Tuesday, May 5. Complimentary registration is open.

Bryan Ware , Assistant Director of DHS' Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA)

, Assistant Director of DHS' Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) Rachel Tobac , White-hat Hacker

, White-hat Hacker Suzanne Spaulding , Senior Adviser, Homeland Security, International Security Program, CSIS

, Senior Adviser, Homeland Security, International Security Program, CSIS Tim Ogden , ADP Vice President of Fraud and Financial Investigations

Trust 2020 is produced by Agari, the market share leader in phishing defense solutions for the enterprise, and is born out of its popular annual customer gathering of CISOs.

Register today for exclusive access.

The Trust Equation is the theme this year for the event and will explore how email fraudsters continue to exploit human trust through sophisticated social engineering tactics. Trust 2020 will deliver on its promises to provide what security executives value most -- provocative content from their CISO peers, industry experts and government leaders. We've also designed the experience to provide security executives with actionable insights they have exclusive access as a registered attendee.

"Of course when we began planning Trust 2020 nearly a year ago, we had no idea that we would all be sheltered in place and working from home," said Patrick Peterson, founder and CEO, Agari. "Our top goal was to translate the success formula of our annual physical Trust event into a virtual event all with the aim to provide CISOs with the opportunity to learn something new, to rethink existing ways of stopping email attacks, and introduce new ideas, like the new role identity plays at the intersection of digital communications. I'm proud to say that we have a record number of registrants -- totaling well into the hundreds -- who are not only the top security executives at their companies, but also represent the biggest organizations in the world. Getting this group together ensures magic will happen."

The Agari Trust Awards 2020 will be back with new categories, due to strong marketplace demand. A representative list of finalists for the coveted 2020 awards are listed below:

Amgen

Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation

Fairfax County

Nordstrom

PACCAR

Starbucks

Get the details and register today.

ABOUT AGARI

Agari is the market share leader in phishing defense solutions for the enterprise. Through applied science, the Agari Identity Graph™ delivers valuable business context to every email risk decision. Agari ensures outbound email from the enterprise cannot be spoofed, increasing deliverability and preserving brand integrity. It also protects the workforce from devastating inbound BEC, VEC, spearphishing, and account takeover-based attacks, reducing business risk and restoring trust to the inbox. Learn more at agari.com.

Media Contact:

Jean Creech Avent

Senior Director, Global Corporate Communications

Agari

+1 843 986 8229

[email protected]

SOURCE Agari

Related Links

http://www.agari.com

