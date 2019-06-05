Record Number of Legislators to Attend NCLGS Summer Meeting, July 12-14 in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS, June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A Summer Meeting-record number of legislators will be in attendance when the National Council of Legislators from Gaming States convenes July 12-14 in Minneapolis. NCLGS will welcome 38 legislators – and counting – during its three-day conference at the Radisson Blu Downtown.

"While the gaming industry holds numerous conferences each year, the NCLGS meetings are the only ones where the key legislative decision-makers meet to discuss the critical public policy matters," said NCLGS President William P. Coley II, a Senator from Ohio. "Gaming issues are of growing importance in every statehouse. That's why we are setting legislator attendance records for the third meeting in a row. Legislators know that they can learn from each other and they can count on their fellow decision-makers to provide them with the unfiltered information they need."

To view the NCLGS Summer Meeting agenda, register, and book rooms at the host hotel at special attendee rates, visit http://www.nclgs.org/meetings.html.

The Summer Meeting has been approved for 10.0 Continuing Legal Education credits by the Nevada bar, underscoring its importance as a premier gaming policy forum.

The three-day NCLGS Summer Meeting agenda includes:

Six legislative committee sessions: Casinos, Emerging Forms of Gaming, Indian Gaming, Lotteries, Responsible Gaming, and State-Federal Relations

Keynote Luncheon Address: "The Next Five Years of Gaming," by Timothy Wilmott , CEO, Penn National Gaming, and Chairman, American Gaming Association

, CEO, Penn National Gaming, and Chairman, American Gaming Association Two IMGL Masterclass panels conducted by the International Masters of Gaming Law focusing on state lottery technology and the multiple crossover regulatory and legal issues

Special general session panel examining gaming's evolution toward entertainment

Thursday evening cocktail reception

Friday evening welcome reception

Saturday afternoon tour of Sportradar offices

For sponsorship information, contact events@nclgs.org. Legislators. Those seeking NCLGS membership information should contact Wayne Marlin at wayne.marlin@nclgs.org.

The Summer Meeting is again co-locating with the GLI University Mid-Year Regulators Seminar on July 11. For more information, visit https://gaminglabs.com/events/gli-mid-year-seminar/

NCLGS is the only organization of state lawmakers that meets on a regular basis to discuss issues relating to gaming. Members of NCLGS serve as chairpersons or members of state legislative committees responsible for the regulation of gaming in their state legislative houses. NCLGS does not promote or oppose gaming but is primarily concerned with the regulation and economic and social impacts of the industry. The NCLGS Foundation is the educational and research arm of NCLGS. The 501(c)(3) non-profit is a source of non-partisan data on issues of gaming legislation and regulation.

Spectrum Gaming Group, which has performed advisory and consulting work for gaming operators, regulators and legislatures in 39 US states and territories and in 47 countries on six continents, serves as Executive Director of NCLGS.

