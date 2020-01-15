Record Number of Library Systems Achieve 1 Million+ Digital Book Checkouts in 2019

CLEVELAND, Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rakuten OverDrive announced today that 73 public library systems from the US, Canada, Singapore, Australia and New Zealand each enabled readers to borrow over 1 million ebooks and audiobooks from their catalogs in 2019. This represents the most systems ever to reach this milestone led by Toronto Public Library serving over 6 million titles for the year. Contributing factors to these records include online marketing, award-winning reading apps, strong growth for audiobooks and a 27% increase in circulation of children's and young adult digital book titles.





Out of thousands of public libraries worldwide, these 73 systems achieved the elite "Million Checkout Club" status, including eight for the first time. Milestones include Toronto Public Library reaching the highest number of checkouts in OverDrive history (6 million), South Australia Public Library Services becoming first Australian library to join the Million Checkout Club, and Los Angeles Public Library earning the title of #1 library system in the US for the first time. In addition, each of the 73 systems achieved all-time highs in their respective systems. The complete list can be found here.

The top 10 ebook and digital audiobook-circulating library systems for 2019:

Toronto Public Library Los Angeles Public Library King County Library System, Washington New York Public Library National Library Board Singapore Seattle Public Library Multnomah County Library, Oregon Hennepin County Library, Minnesota Public Library of Cincinnati and Hamilton County, Ohio Mid-Continent Public Library, Missouri

The top 5 ebook and digital audiobook-circulating consortia and shared collections:

Wisconsin Public Library Consortium The Ohio Digital Library Greater Phoenix Digital Library Maryland's Digital Library Tennessee READS

In 2019, these libraries joined the "Million Checkout Club" (for digital books) the first time:

South Australia Public Library Services

British Columbia Libraries, Canada

Nassau Digital Doorway, New York

Missouri Libraries 2Go

District of Columbia Public Library, Washington DC

Charlotte Mecklenburg Library, North Carolina

Arapahoe Library District, Colorado

OK Virtual Library, Oklahoma

Public libraries reached record digital circulation through innovative activities and campaigns designed to raise awareness of and engagement with digital books. Examples include:

Public libraries' intensified focus on digital allowed readers to discover – or rediscover – their local library, resulting in record-breaking checkouts. Popular digital resources included the Libby app, digital book clubs, eReading Rooms and Guides, digital magazines and the Instant Digital Card.

To find your library and begin borrowing ebooks and audiobooks, visit www.overdrive.com or install Libby (iOS, Android, Windows).

About Rakuten OverDrive

OverDrive is the leading digital reading platform for libraries and schools worldwide. Named one of PCMag's Best Free Software of 2019 and one of Popular Mechanics' 20 Best Apps of the 2010s, the award-winning Libby is the "one-tap reading app" for libraries. We are dedicated to "a world enlightened by reading" by delivering the industry's largest catalog of ebooks, audiobooks, magazines and other digital media to a growing network of 43,000 libraries and schools in 76 countries. Founded in 1986, OverDrive is based in Cleveland, Ohio USA and owned by Tokyo-based Rakuten. www.overdrive.com

Contact:

David Burleigh

OverDrive

Director of Brand Marketing & Communication

dburleigh@rakuten.overdrive.com

SOURCE Rakuten OverDrive

