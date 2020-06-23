Record opening for new Documentary Film - Uncle Tom

DALLAS, June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Malone Pictures, in conjunction with its Director Justin Malone and Executive Producer Larry Elder, announce the release of a stunning new feature length documentary entitled Uncle Tom. In the opening weekend, the digital release found exclusively on uncletom.com, has achieved record sales reaching nearly $400,000 in streamed downloads. Thereby establishing the film as one of the most impactful political documentaries of our time – outdistancing Bowling for Columbine, Hilary's America, and 2016: Obama's America. Funded by grassroots investment, Uncle Tom is solely independent and its social media "word of mouth" has gone viral. All of this has taken place prior to the official marketing campaign that will begin Monday, June 22 in alliance with the Salem Radio Network and their team of talk show hosts will begin promotional and information coverage over the next two months. The campaign launched on Monday evening as Larry Elder appeared on the Tucker Carlson show on Fox News.

Comprised of sit-down interviews with a wide range of cast members including Larry Elder, Brandon Tatum, Herman Cain, Lt. Col. Allen West (ret) & Dr. Carol Swain, and with its cinema verité, archival footage, this ground-breaking film puts into perspective the ideals, beliefs, and intentions of this often ignored and misunderstood segment of our population. Uncle Tom delves into the incredible history of this political and cultural phenomenon revealing a dynamic and inspirational collection of personal stories, anecdotes and life lessons that will envelope the heart of viewers.

West4Texas is Lt. Col. Allen West (ret)'s campaign to be Chairman of the Republican Party of Texas.

SOURCE West4Texas

Related Links

west4texas.com

