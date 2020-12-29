Record Retrieval Leader Compex Legal Services Promotes Anthony Bazurto to Chief Commercial Officer

In his 26 years at Compex, Tony has excelled in multiple progressive roles, most recently as Executive Vice President. As EVP, Tony scaled the company's commercial model, resulting in a compound annual growth rate of 22% over the last five years. Prior to driving the company's most recent growth efforts, Tony led its geographical expansion from a regional west-coast operation into the national provider of record retrieval services that Compex is today. Additionally, Tony played a pivotal role in leading the Compex's acquisition by Windjammer Capital Investors. In his expanded role, Tony will lead both organic and inorganic growth, including sales, marketing, M&A. Tony holds a BA in Economics from UCLA.

"Tony has been instrumental in building Compex to what it is today, but like the rest of us, he's just getting started. Tony is central to our ambitious growth agenda, and the expansion of his role reaffirms the critical leadership position he is already playing," said Paul Boroditsch, Compex's Chief Executive Officer.

"This is an exciting time for Compex as we continue to invest in product innovation and focus on building long-term, meaningful partnerships with our clients. I look forward to the exciting challenges and milestones we have ahead of us as we continue to drive the company's growth," Tony added.

About Compex

Compex is the nation's leading record retrieval provider. We serve thousands of law firms and the largest insurance carriers to provide record retrieval, record summarization, IME interface, and deposition reporting solutions that reduce cost and cycle time. We empower our clients to make faster, more informed decisions by streamlining across claims, legal, and third parties.

Founded in 1972, Compex leads the industry in years of experience, technology, and client service. With 36 offices nationwide, Compex obtains records in all 50 states and abroad. Our leadership in geographic reach and technological innovation make Compex well-known for improving efficiency, simplifying processes, and delighting our customers.

