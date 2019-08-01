Record Truck and Robust Car Sales Drive Solid July Gains for American Honda

ILX continued to play a key role as the gateway to the Acura lineup, increasing sales for the 10th straight month, while RDX and MDX approached 10,000 sales and RDX maintained its position as 3rd best retail-selling vehicle in all of luxury. Sales of the ILX sport sedan jumped 40% in July, increasing sales in an otherwise declining segment.

MDX gained 9% on sales of 4,788 units for the month, helping Acura's flagship SUV stay on pace for an 8 th straight year of 50,000 in sales.

RDX continues to lead the compact luxury SUV segment in retail sales through July, logging 4,934 deliveries for the month.



