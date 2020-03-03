Record Truck Deliveries and Strong Car Sales Boost American Honda to February Records and 2020 Gains
- American Honda trucks set new February record as both Honda and Acura Divisions set new benchmarks
- American Honda sales were up 4.2%, with trucks gaining 6% and passenger cars up 2% for the month
- Record Honda truck sales lifted the brand 4.7% in February, with multiple models seeing double-digit gains
- Honda Civic sales climbed 11.5% in February, with Fit sales jumping 63.5%
- Acura RDX set a new February best to push division February truck record; cars led gains, with ILX up 3.4%
Mar 03, 2020, 11:20 ET
|
American Honda
|
Honda
|
Acura
|
Total
|
Cars
|
Trucks
|
Total
|
Cars
|
Trucks
|
Total
|
Cars
|
Trucks
|
120,006
|
52,298
|
67,708
|
107,742
|
48,859
|
58.883
|
12,264
|
3,439
|
8,825
|
+4.2%
|
+2%
|
+6%
|
+4.7%
|
+2.1%
|
+6%
|
+0.4%
|
+0.7%
|
+0.3%
"These are challenging times for our industry and the world, so it's gratifying to see our sales grow in February, led by strong demand for Honda light trucks, and Civic sales gains demonstrating once again that cars still matter," said Steven Center, Vice President, Auto Sales Division, American Honda Motor Co., Inc. "We will continue to maintain a disciplined approach to the market, focusing on the strength of our products rather than steep discounts, with the introduction this month of the CR-V Hybrid signaling the continued growth of our electrified vehicle lineup."
|
Honda
|
BRAND REPORT
|
Sales Highlights
|
Model Notes
|
Hot on the heels of record February sales, Honda trucks gained an important new family member on March 1 with the launch of the 2020 CR-V Hybrid—Honda's first electrified CUV.
|
Honda leads the industry in retail sales to under-35-year-olds over the past decade, with Civic and Accord the #1 and #2 cars, CR-V the #1 CUV and Odyssey the #1 minivan.
|
CR-V is a perennial best seller, the overall #1 CUV in America over the past 23 years, and now adds the all-new CR-V Hybrid.
|
Acura
|
BRAND REPORT
|
Sales Highlights
|
Model Notes
|
The 1-2 punch of MDX and RDX delivered a February record for Acura trucks, with RDX itself setting a new February mark, while Acura cars led gains for the brand.
|
Every Acura core model offers an A-Spec appearance package, which attract more than twice the under 35 year old buyers as non A-Spec models.
|
More than 99% of all Acuras sold in the U.S. are made in America, with five of the brand's six models built at the company's three Ohio auto assembly plants.
|
American Honda Vehicle Sales for February 2020
|
Month-to-Date
|
Year-to-Date
|
February
|
February
|
DSR** %
|
MoM %
|
February
|
February
|
DSR** %
|
YoY %
|
American Honda Total
|
120,006
|
115,139
|
-3.8%
|
4.2%
|
221,631
|
221,278
|
-3.8%
|
0.2%
|
Total Car Sales
|
52,298
|
51,262
|
-5.8%
|
2.0%
|
94,669
|
98,663
|
-7.8%
|
-4.0%
|
Total Truck Sales
|
67,708
|
63,877
|
-2.2%
|
6.0%
|
126,962
|
122,615
|
-0.5%
|
3.5%
|
Honda
|
Total Car Sales
|
48,859
|
47,847
|
-5.7%
|
2.1%
|
88,454
|
92,624
|
-8.2%
|
-4.5%
|
Honda
|
Total Truck Sales
|
58,883
|
55,079
|
-1.3%
|
6.9%
|
111,683
|
106,677
|
0.6%
|
4.7%
|
Acura
|
Total Car Sales
|
3,439
|
3,415
|
-7.0%
|
0.7%
|
6,215
|
6,039
|
-1.1%
|
2.9%
|
Acura
|
Total Truck Sales
|
8,825
|
8,798
|
-7.4%
|
0.3%
|
15,279
|
15,938
|
-7.9%
|
-4.1%
|
* Total Domestic Car Sales
|
45,759
|
41,205
|
2.5%
|
11.1%
|
82,837
|
78,714
|
1.1%
|
5.2%
|
Honda Division
|
42,404
|
37,917
|
3.2%
|
11.8%
|
76,769
|
72,921
|
1.1%
|
5.3%
|
Acura Division
|
3,355
|
3,288
|
-5.8%
|
2.0%
|
6,068
|
5,793
|
0.6%
|
4.7%
|
* Total Domestic Truck Sales
|
67,511
|
60,775
|
2.5%
|
11.1%
|
126,530
|
117,261
|
3.7%
|
7.9%
|
Honda Division
|
58,686
|
51,977
|
4.2%
|
12.9%
|
111,251
|
101,323
|
5.5%
|
9.8%
|
Acura Division
|
8,825
|
8,798
|
-7.4%
|
0.3%
|
15,279
|
15,938
|
-7.9%
|
-4.1%
|
Total Import Car Sales
|
6,539
|
10,057
|
-40.0%
|
-35.0%
|
11,832
|
19,949
|
-43.0%
|
-40.7%
|
Honda Division
|
6,455
|
9,930
|
-40.0%
|
-35.0%
|
11,685
|
19,703
|
-43.0%
|
-40.7%
|
Acura Division
|
84
|
127
|
-38.9%
|
-33.9%
|
147
|
246
|
-42.6%
|
-40.2%
|
Total Import Truck Sales
|
197
|
3,102
|
-94.1%
|
-93.6%
|
432
|
5,354
|
-92.2%
|
-91.9%
|
Honda Division
|
197
|
3,102
|
-94.1%
|
-93.6%
|
432
|
5,354
|
-92.2%
|
-91.9%
|
Acura Division
|
0
|
0
|
0.0%
|
0.0%
|
0
|
0
|
0.0%
|
0.0%
|
MODEL BREAKOUT BY DIVISION
|
Honda Division Total
|
107,742
|
102,926
|
-3.4%
|
4.7%
|
200,137
|
199,301
|
-3.5%
|
0.4%
|
ACCORD
|
18,216
|
20,254
|
-17.0%
|
-10.1%
|
33,315
|
39,040
|
-18.0%
|
-14.7%
|
CIVIC
|
25,617
|
22,979
|
2.9%
|
11.5%
|
45,671
|
44,532
|
-1.5%
|
2.6%
|
CLARITY
|
559
|
1,281
|
-59.7%
|
-56.4%
|
1,034
|
2,552
|
-61.1%
|
-59.5%
|
CR-Z
|
1
|
1
|
-7.7%
|
0.0%
|
1
|
1
|
-3.9%
|
0.0%
|
FIT
|
2,853
|
1,745
|
50.9%
|
63.5%
|
5,387
|
3,150
|
64.3%
|
71.0%
|
INSIGHT
|
1,613
|
1,587
|
-6.2%
|
1.6%
|
3,046
|
3,349
|
-12.6%
|
-9.0%
|
CR-V
|
28,268
|
26,304
|
-0.8%
|
7.5%
|
54,295
|
55,456
|
-5.9%
|
-2.1%
|
HR-V
|
8,114
|
7,093
|
5.6%
|
14.4%
|
15,571
|
13,067
|
14.5%
|
19.2%
|
ODYSSEY
|
6,494
|
6,658
|
-10.0%
|
-2.5%
|
12,116
|
12,486
|
-6.8%
|
-3.0%
|
PASSPORT
|
3,109
|
1,848
|
55.3%
|
68.2%
|
5,955
|
1,974
|
189.8%
|
201.7%
|
PILOT
|
9,688
|
10,990
|
-18.6%
|
-11.8%
|
17,453
|
19,546
|
-14.2%
|
-10.7%
|
RIDGELINE
|
3,210
|
2,186
|
35.5%
|
46.8%
|
6,293
|
4,148
|
45.8%
|
51.7%
|
Acura Division Total
|
12,264
|
12,213
|
-7.3%
|
0.4%
|
21,494
|
21,977
|
-6.0%
|
-2.2%
|
ILX
|
1,083
|
1,047
|
-4.5%
|
3.4%
|
2,018
|
1,852
|
4.7%
|
9.0%
|
NSX
|
9
|
22
|
-62.2%
|
-59.1%
|
18
|
53
|
-67.4%
|
-66.0%
|
RLX / RL
|
84
|
127
|
-38.9%
|
-33.9%
|
147
|
246
|
-42.6%
|
-40.2%
|
TLX
|
2,263
|
2,219
|
-5.9%
|
2.0%
|
4,032
|
3,888
|
-0.4%
|
3.7%
|
MDX
|
3,843
|
3,833
|
-7.5%
|
0.3%
|
6,804
|
6,801
|
-3.9%
|
0.0%
|
RDX
|
4,982
|
4,965
|
-7.4%
|
0.3%
|
8,475
|
9,137
|
-10.9%
|
-7.2%
|
Selling Days
|
26
|
24
|
51
|
49
|
**** Electrified Vehicles
|
4,078
|
4,534
|
-17.0%
|
-10.1%
|
7,388
|
9,146
|
-22.4%
|
-19.2%
|
* Honda and Acura vehicles are made of domestic & global sourced parts
|
** Daily Selling Rate
|
**** Electrified Vehicles equal: Total sales of Hybrid (FHEV & PHEV), EVs (BEV) and Fuel Cell Vehicles (FCV) from the Honda and Acura brands.
