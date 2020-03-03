Record Truck Deliveries and Strong Car Sales Boost American Honda to February Records and 2020 Gains

- American Honda trucks set new February record as both Honda and Acura Divisions set new benchmarks

- American Honda sales were up 4.2%, with trucks gaining 6% and passenger cars up 2% for the month

- Record Honda truck sales lifted the brand 4.7% in February, with multiple models seeing double-digit gains

- Honda Civic sales climbed 11.5% in February, with Fit sales jumping 63.5%

- Acura RDX set a new February best to push division February truck record; cars led gains, with ILX up 3.4%