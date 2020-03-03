Record Truck Deliveries and Strong Car Sales Boost American Honda to February Records and 2020 Gains

- American Honda trucks set new February record as both Honda and Acura Divisions set new benchmarks

- American Honda sales were up 4.2%, with trucks gaining 6% and passenger cars up 2% for the month

- Record Honda truck sales lifted the brand 4.7% in February, with multiple models seeing double-digit gains

- Honda Civic sales climbed 11.5% in February, with Fit sales jumping 63.5%

- Acura RDX set a new February best to push division February truck record; cars led gains, with ILX up 3.4%

American Honda Motor Co., Inc.

Mar 03, 2020, 11:20 ET

120,006

52,298

67,708

107,742

48,859

58.883

12,264

3,439

8,825

+4.2%

+2%

+6%

+4.7%

+2.1%

+6%

+0.4%

+0.7%

+0.3%
Record truck deliveries and strong car sales boost American Honda to February records and 2020 gains. The Acura RDX helped push Acura trucks to a new February mark, while Honda trucks also set a February best, with record sales of HR-V and Passport. Honda Civic gained 11.5 percent for the month.
"These are challenging times for our industry and the world, so it's gratifying to see our sales grow in February, led by strong demand for Honda light trucks, and Civic sales gains demonstrating once again that cars still matter," said Steven Center, Vice President, Auto Sales Division, American Honda Motor Co., Inc. "We will continue to maintain a disciplined approach to the market, focusing on the strength of our products rather than steep discounts, with the introduction this month of the CR-V Hybrid signaling the continued growth of our electrified vehicle lineup."

Sales Highlights

Model Notes

Hot on the heels of record February sales, Honda trucks gained an important new family member on March 1 with the launch of the 2020 CR-V Hybrid—Honda's first electrified CUV.

  • Honda trucks gained 6.6% for best February sales: CR-V rose 7.5%, HR-V set a new record with sales up 14.4%, Ridgeline climbed 46.8%, Odyssey led its segment; and Passport posted an all-time best February, combining with stablemate Pilot to match Feb. 2019 sales.
  • With sales rising 11.5% in February, Civic showed impressive sales strength in what has been a tough market for cars.
  • Honda's hybrid sedans—Accord and Insight—both gained in February, with Accord Hybrid up 10.7% and Insight gaining 1.6% for the month.

Honda leads the industry in retail sales to under-35-year-olds over the past decade, with Civic and Accord the #1 and #2 cars, CR-V the #1 CUV and Odyssey the #1 minivan.

 

CR-V is a perennial best seller, the overall #1 CUV in America over the past 23 years, and now adds the all-new CR-V Hybrid.




Sales Highlights

Model Notes

The 1-2 punch of MDX and RDX delivered a February record for Acura trucks, with RDX itself setting a new February mark, while Acura cars led gains for the brand.  

  • February sales of 4,982 units put RDX back in the record books and Acura's stalwart MDX delivered 3,858 sales—the two combining for a new Acura February truck sales record.
  • ILX led gains for Acura in February, with a 3.4% gain on sales of 1,083 units—it's best February since 2016.
  • TLX also gained for the month, up 2.2% on sales of 2,263 vehicles.

Every Acura core model offers an A-Spec appearance package, which attract more than twice the under 35 year old buyers as non A-Spec models.

 

More than 99% of all Acuras sold in the U.S. are made in America, with five of the brand's six models built at the company's three Ohio auto assembly plants.





American Honda Vehicle Sales for February 2020


Month-to-Date

Year-to-Date


February
2020

February
2019

DSR** %
Change

MoM %
Change

February
2020

February
2019

DSR** %
Change

YoY %
Change

American Honda Total

120,006

115,139

-3.8%

4.2%

221,631

221,278

-3.8%

0.2%

Total Car Sales

52,298

51,262

-5.8%

2.0%

94,669

98,663

-7.8%

-4.0%

Total Truck Sales

67,708

63,877

-2.2%

6.0%

126,962

122,615

-0.5%

3.5%

Honda

Total Car Sales

48,859

47,847

-5.7%

2.1%

88,454

92,624

-8.2%

-4.5%

Honda

Total Truck Sales

58,883

55,079

-1.3%

6.9%

111,683

106,677

0.6%

4.7%

Acura

Total Car Sales

3,439

3,415

-7.0%

0.7%

6,215

6,039

-1.1%

2.9%

Acura

Total Truck Sales

8,825

8,798

-7.4%

0.3%

15,279

15,938

-7.9%

-4.1%

* Total Domestic Car Sales

45,759

41,205

2.5%

11.1%

82,837

78,714

1.1%

5.2%



Honda Division

42,404

37,917

3.2%

11.8%

76,769

72,921

1.1%

5.3%



Acura Division

3,355

3,288

-5.8%

2.0%

6,068

5,793

0.6%

4.7%

* Total Domestic Truck Sales

67,511

60,775

2.5%

11.1%

126,530

117,261

3.7%

7.9%



Honda Division

58,686

51,977

4.2%

12.9%

111,251

101,323

5.5%

9.8%



Acura Division

8,825

8,798

-7.4%

0.3%

15,279

15,938

-7.9%

-4.1%

  Total Import Car Sales

6,539

10,057

-40.0%

-35.0%

11,832

19,949

-43.0%

-40.7%



Honda Division

6,455

9,930

-40.0%

-35.0%

11,685

19,703

-43.0%

-40.7%



Acura Division

84

127

-38.9%

-33.9%

147

246

-42.6%

-40.2%

  Total Import Truck Sales

197

3,102

-94.1%

-93.6%

432

5,354

-92.2%

-91.9%



Honda Division

197

3,102

-94.1%

-93.6%

432

5,354

-92.2%

-91.9%



Acura Division

0

0

0.0%

0.0%

0

0

0.0%

0.0%

   MODEL BREAKOUT BY DIVISION

Honda Division Total

107,742

102,926

-3.4%

4.7%

200,137

199,301

-3.5%

0.4%



ACCORD

18,216

20,254

-17.0%

-10.1%

33,315

39,040

-18.0%

-14.7%



CIVIC

25,617

22,979

2.9%

11.5%

45,671

44,532

-1.5%

2.6%



CLARITY

559

1,281

-59.7%

-56.4%

1,034

2,552

-61.1%

-59.5%



CR-Z

1

1

-7.7%

0.0%

1

1

-3.9%

0.0%



FIT

2,853

1,745

50.9%

63.5%

5,387

3,150

64.3%

71.0%



INSIGHT

1,613

1,587

-6.2%

1.6%

3,046

3,349

-12.6%

-9.0%
















CR-V

28,268

26,304

-0.8%

7.5%

54,295

55,456

-5.9%

-2.1%



HR-V

8,114

7,093

5.6%

14.4%

15,571

13,067

14.5%

19.2%



ODYSSEY

6,494

6,658

-10.0%

-2.5%

12,116

12,486

-6.8%

-3.0%



PASSPORT

3,109

1,848

55.3%

68.2%

5,955

1,974

189.8%

201.7%



PILOT

9,688

10,990

-18.6%

-11.8%

17,453

19,546

-14.2%

-10.7%



RIDGELINE

3,210

2,186

35.5%

46.8%

6,293

4,148

45.8%

51.7%














Acura Division Total

12,264

12,213

-7.3%

0.4%

21,494

21,977

-6.0%

-2.2%



ILX

1,083

1,047

-4.5%

3.4%

2,018

1,852

4.7%

9.0%



NSX

9

22

-62.2%

-59.1%

18

53

-67.4%

-66.0%



RLX / RL

84

127

-38.9%

-33.9%

147

246

-42.6%

-40.2%



TLX

2,263

2,219

-5.9%

2.0%

4,032

3,888

-0.4%

3.7%
















MDX

3,843

3,833

-7.5%

0.3%

6,804

6,801

-3.9%

0.0%



RDX

4,982

4,965

-7.4%

0.3%

8,475

9,137

-10.9%

-7.2%














Selling Days

26

24

51

49



**** Electrified Vehicles

4,078

4,534

-17.0%

-10.1%

7,388

9,146

-22.4%

-19.2%




*    Honda and Acura vehicles are made of domestic & global sourced parts

**   Daily Selling Rate

**** Electrified Vehicles equal: Total sales of Hybrid (FHEV & PHEV), EVs (BEV) and Fuel Cell Vehicles (FCV) from the Honda and Acura brands.

