Recorded Future Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences

BOSTON, Nov. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Recorded Future, the largest security intelligence provider, today announced that Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Christopher Ahlberg, Chief Financial Officer, Scott Almeida, and Chief Operating Officer, Stuart Solomon, will participate in the following investor conferences:

Morgan Stanley Spark Conference - Fireside Chat

Presentation: Monday, November 23, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. ET

Spokesperson: Dr. Christopher Ahlberg (CEO and Co-Founder) and Scott Almeida (Chief Financial Officer)

UBS - Global TMT Virtual Conference

Presentation: Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at 11:10 a.m. ET

Spokesperson: Scott Almeida (Chief Financial Officer) and Marie Brattberg (Chief Strategy Officer)

Jefferies Virtual Cybersecurity Summit - Network Security Panel

Presentation: Thursday, December 10, 2020 at 3:55 p.m. ET

Spokesperson: Scott Almeida (Chief Financial Officer) and Stuart Solomon (Chief Operating Officer)

More information around other Recorded Future events and webinars is available on the company's website at https://www.recordedfuture.com/events/ .

About Recorded Future

Recorded Future delivers security intelligence to amplify the effectiveness of security and IT teams in reducing exposure by uncovering unknown threats and informing better, faster decisions. Working to provide a singular view of digital, brand, and third-party risk, the Recorded Future platform provides proactive and predictive intelligence, analyzing data from open, proprietary, and aggregated customer-provided sources. Recorded Future arms threat analysts, vulnerability management teams, security operations centers, and incident responders with context-rich, actionable intelligence in real time that's ready for integration across the security ecosystem. Learn more at www.recordedfuture.com and follow us on Twitter at @RecordedFuture.

SOURCE Recorded Future

