Recorded Future Announces The Intelligence Fund

BOSTON, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Recorded Future, an Insight Partners portfolio company and the world's largest provider of intelligence for enterprise security, today announced the launch of The Intelligence Fund , a dedicated pool of $20 million to be funded and directed by Recorded Future. The Intelligence Fund will focus on seed and Series A investments in startups that are building novel intelligence data sets, collection platforms, and applications.

The Recorded Future Intelligence Platform is the de-facto standard in intelligence, drawing from the world's most comprehensive intelligence holdings, collected and curated over 10+ years, and continually enhanced in real-time. By funding companies through The Intelligence Fund, Recorded Future is committed to expanding its leadership position in the Intelligence market.

To date, The Intelligence Fund has invested in two companies, Gemini Advisory , a cutting-edge Fraud Intelligence platform with a unique view into the state of the payment card and merchant fraud, preventing fraud, on average, up to 24 days before it occurs; and SecurityTrails , a provider of comprehensive domain and IP address intelligence for third-party risk assessment, attack surface reduction, and threat hunting.

"In a world of aggressive uncertainty, intelligence is the only equalizer. With the launch of The Intelligence Fund, we are investing in the next generation of entrepreneurs who share our vision for securing the world with intelligence." — Dr. Christopher Ahlberg, CEO and Co-Founder, Recorded Future

"Cyberattacks continue to impact global enterprises across the globe and we're excited to see Recorded Future invest in intelligence startups tackling the business-critical issues that organizations face today. The Intelligence Fund will provide the resources needed by entrepreneurs to build applications with data and mathematics at the core." — Michael Triplett, Managing Partner, Insight Partners

By partnering with The Intelligence Fund, startups receive resources to help with the development and integration of intelligence applications, accelerating their go-to-market strategy and benefiting from the overall value of the Recorded Future ecosystem. Recorded Future clients benefit from partnerships that enhance its Intelligence Platform.

"With The Intelligence Fund, Recorded Future has created an ecosystem approach to fueling growth and transformation, and a novel way to continue serving its customers, partners, and the security community with the best security intelligence solutions." — Niloofar Razi Howe, Recorded Future Board Member

The Intelligence Fund will invest in experienced founders looking to tackle significant problems that require novel approaches using data sets, collection platforms, and applications that integrate into the Recorded Future platform and ecosystem. It invests in companies who are looking for funding with or without a lead investor.

Interested companies looking to learn more or submit an application can visit https://theintelligencefund.com .

About Recorded Future

Recorded Future is the world's largest provider of intelligence for enterprise security. By combining persistent and pervasive automated data collection and analytics with human analysis, Recorded Future delivers intelligence that is timely, accurate, and actionable. In a world of ever-increasing chaos and uncertainty, Recorded Future empowers organizations with the visibility they need to identify and detect threats faster; take proactive action to disrupt adversaries; and protect their people, systems, and assets, so business can be conducted with confidence. Recorded Future is trusted by more than 1,000 businesses and government organizations around the world. Learn more at www.recordedfuture.com and follow us on Twitter at @RecordedFuture.

SOURCE Recorded Future