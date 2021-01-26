Recorded Future Caps 2020 with 50% ARR Growth

BOSTON, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Recorded Future, the world's largest provider of intelligence for enterprise security, today announced outstanding, continued growth in 2020, fueled by the critical need for intelligence to strengthen the security posture of organizations. Despite challenging economic circumstances, the company increased global revenue by 50 percent; acquired more than 350 new clients; and doubled its user base.

In addition to its best sales year in company history, Recorded Future increased the breadth of data collection within its security intelligence platform by 56 percent; launched a portfolio of use-case focused intelligence solutions; and published groundbreaking research on nation state cyber campaigns.

"The acceleration of digital transformation, combined with skyrocketing adversarial activity, made 2020 a tumultuous year and created a greater sense of urgency for threat visibility across the enterprise. Our intelligence is more vital today than ever before, empowering security teams to preempt and disrupt adversaries, mitigate risk, and avoid business disruption. Despite the increasing chaos and uncertainty, our team provided elite support to our global client base with the world's best intelligence -- through our platform and our amazing people -- and as a result achieved our strongest financial year in the history of our company."— Dr. Christopher Ahlberg, CEO and Co-Founder, Recorded Future

Record Growth

In 2020, Recorded Future achieved annual recurring revenue (ARR) of more than $140M, 50 percent year-over-year (YOY) growth, making the company the largest provider of security intelligence and the de facto standard for organizations around the world. It added 350 new clients, bringing the total to more than 900 organizations and 7,000 users in 50 countries.

Recorded Future introduced use-case focused modules that deliver contextualized intelligence across a wide range of business areas, including: SecOps Intelligence, Threat Intelligence, Brand Intelligence, Vulnerability Intelligence, Third-Party Intelligence, and Geopolitical Intelligence. With more than 150 technology integrations, the Recorded Future Security Intelligence Platform enables collaboration across security functions while providing a single authoritative source for all intelligence needs. Recorded Future plans to introduce additional modules in 2021.

Request a demo of Recorded Future at: https://www.recordedfuture.com/demo/

Industry-Leading Cybersecurity Research

In 2020 alone, Recorded Future's Insikt Group curated over 8,000 proprietary analyst notes and published groundbreaking research, including nation state analysis with insights into North Korean senior leadership's internet activity, and cyber campaigns by RedDelta, a Chinese-state sponsored threat activity group, against the Vatican. The Recorded Future platform now maintains over 20,000 threat analyst-curated research notes to offer contextualized intelligence to security teams.

Intelligence-Led News Coverage

The company's media engine continued to grow with the addition of The Record by Recorded Future, a news site spearheaded by former Wall Street Journal cybersecurity journalist Adam Janofsky, to report on the people, threats, and policies driving the cybersecurity world. Recorded Future's industry-leading podcast Inside Security Intelligence also closed out the year with over 1.1M unique downloads to-date.

Awards

Recorded Future and its solutions received numerous awards and recognitions in 2020, including: Boston Globe Top Places to Work; Deloitte Technology Fast 500™; CyberSecurity Breakthrough Award; SC Awards Europe 2020; 2020 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards; and the 2020 Cyber Defense Magazine's InfoSec Awards.

About Recorded Future

Recorded Future is the world's largest provider of intelligence for enterprise security. By combining persistent and pervasive automated data collection and analytics with human analysis, Recorded Future delivers intelligence that is timely, accurate, and actionable. In a world of ever-increasing chaos and uncertainty, Recorded Future empowers organizations with the visibility they need to identify and detect threats faster; take proactive action to disrupt adversaries; and protect their people, systems, and assets, so business can be conducted with confidence. Recorded Future is trusted by hundreds of businesses and government organizations around the world. Learn more at www.recordedfuture.com and follow us on Twitter at @RecordedFuture.

SOURCE Recorded Future

Related Links

http://www.recordedfuture.com

