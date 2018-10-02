Recorded Future Named "Most Innovative Threat Intelligence" by Cyber Defense Magazine

"Cyber Defense Magazine spent six months searching the globe to find the most innovative and cutting-edge cybersecurity companies for our Cyber Defense 2018 Global Awards," said Gary S. Miliefsky, publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine. "Recorded Future won this award for Most Innovative Threat Intelligence because it is an innovator on a mission to help stop breaches and get one step ahead of the next threat, proactively."

Over the past year, Recorded Future expanded its machine learning-powered threat intelligence to give analysts and security operations centers access to analyst-originated intelligence assessments on threat actors, vulnerabilities, malware, and other indicators of compromise, as well as in-depth finished intelligence that has been customized to their needs. The company also announced Recorded Future Connect, a global technology partner community that offers a wide and varied range of external threat intelligence, enabling security professionals to proactively map applicable threats and add dynamic real-time intelligence to traditionally static security functions. In addition, Recorded Future began offering takedown services of fake accounts, apps, and websites as part of its brand monitoring offering and also introduced a threat intelligence platform for centralizing threat data to provide greater visibility.

"We're thrilled to be honored again for our commitment to build innovative technology and products," said Dr. Christopher Ahlberg, CEO and co-founder of Recorded Future. "The pace of change and sophistication of threat adversaries is challenging for organizations to keep up with. So our offerings are focused on providing the most valuable intelligence and analysis to help customers understand the threats they face to reduce cyber risk."

Democratizing Threat Intelligence for All Security

To provide additional support and resources to organizations, Recorded Future recently released "The Threat Intelligence Handbook," a step-by-step guide for security professionals working to integrate and apply threat intelligence across security technologies. The book focuses on answering one fundamental question: How does threat intelligence strengthen cybersecurity and reduce risk?

Download "The Threat Intelligence Handbook": https://go.recordedfuture.com/book

For use in conjunction with "The Threat Intelligence Handbook," Recorded Future has also launched a threat intelligence grader to help organizations understand the current maturity of their threat intelligence programs.

Take our threat intelligence evaluation: https://go.recordedfuture.com/grader

Delivering Value and Return on Investment for Customers

In an IDC White Paper sponsored by Recorded Future, "Organizations React to Security Threats More Efficiently and Cost Effectively with Recorded Future," IDC concluded that Recorded Future enabled security teams to identify threats to their organizations 10 times faster, while helping to resolve security incidents 63 percent faster when they do occur. These findings come on the heels of "The Forrester New Wave™: Digital Risk Protection, Q3 2018," in which Recorded Future was named a Leader.1

The company's patented technology collects and structures intelligence from a broad range of data drawn from open web, dark web, and technical sources. Today, it would take nearly 9,000 analysts, working eight hours a day, five days a week, all 52 weeks per year, to process the same amount of security event data that Recorded Future's machine analytics can process in the same time frame.

Request a demo of Recorded Future: https://go.recordedfuture.com/demo

About Cyber Defense Global Awards 2018

This is Cyber Defense Magazine's sixth year of honoring cyber defense and information security innovators. Our submission requirements are for any startup, early stage, later stage or public companies in the INFORMATION SECURITY (INFOSEC) industry who believe they have a unique and compelling value proposition for their people, products and services. More information is at http://www.cyberdefenseawards.com/ The judges are CISSP, FMDHS, CEH, certified security professionals who voted based on their independent review of the company submitted materials on the website of each submission including but not limited to data sheets, white papers, product literature and other market variables. CDM has a flexible philosophy to find more innovative players with new and unique technologies, than the one with the most customers or money in the bank. CDM is always asking "What's Next?" so we are looking for Next Generation cyber defense people, products and services.

About Cyber Defense Magazine

With over 1.2 Million annual readers and growing, Cyber Defense Magazine is the premier source of IT Security information. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and limited print editions exclusively for the RSA conferences for our USA editions and our Global editions at the IPEXPO Europe and to our paid print-edition subscribers. CDM is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group. Learn more about us at http://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com.

About Recorded Future

Recorded Future delivers the only complete threat intelligence solution powered by patented machine learning to lower risk. We empower organizations to reveal unknown threats before they impact business, and enable teams to respond to alerts 10 times faster. To supercharge the efforts of security teams, our technology automatically collects and analyzes intelligence from technical, open web, and dark web sources and aggregates customer-proprietary data. Recorded Future delivers more context than threat feeds, updates in real time so intelligence stays relevant, and centralizes information ready for human analysis, collaboration, and integration with security technologies. 91 percent of the Fortune 100 use Recorded Future. Learn more at www.recordedfuture.com and follow us on Twitter at @RecordedFuture.

1The Forrester New Wave™: Digital Risk Protection, Q3 2018, Forrester Research, Inc., July 17, 2018

SOURCE Recorded Future

Related Links

http://www.recordedfuture.com

