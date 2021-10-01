Recorded Future Named Threat Intelligence Company of the Year by CyberSecurity Breakthrough

BOSTON, Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Recorded Future, the world's largest provider of intelligence for enterprise security, today announced that it has been named Threat Intelligence Company of the Year by CyberSecurity Breakthrough , a leading independent market intelligence organization. The Recorded Future Intelligence Platform functions as a single authoritative source for intelligence, enabling organizations to build holistic, security programs across a wide range of business areas within the enterprise with actionable, relevant insights.

This is the second year that Recorded Future has been recognized by CyberSecurity Breakthrough. In 2020, the Recorded Future Express browser extension was named the Overall Threat Detection Solution of the Year.

"Having access to actionable intelligence is a key component to an organization's security posture, whether in the private or public sector, or in any industry. Cyber threats and attacks are now a reality for every business and intelligence is what allows for a proactive stance against adversaries. We're honored to be recognized for a second year by CyberSecurity Breakthrough for our work to defend organizations with intelligence-led security." - Stuart Solomon, President, Recorded Future

Evaluated by an independent panel of industry experts, Recorded Future was selected because it is the most innovative and technologically advanced product in the Threat Intelligence category, exemplifying the best in cybersecurity technology solutions across the globe.

CyberSecurity Breakthrough is a market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies, and products in the global information security market. The mission of the CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work, and success in a range of information security categories. This year's program attracted more than 4,000 nominations from over 20 different countries throughout the world, and the full list of CyberSecurity Breakthrough 2021 winners can be found here: https://cybersecuritybreakthrough.com/2021-winners/ .

About Recorded Future

Recorded Future is the world's largest provider of intelligence for enterprise security. By combining persistent and pervasive automated data collection and analytics with human analysis, Recorded Future delivers intelligence that is timely, accurate, and actionable. In a world of ever-increasing chaos and uncertainty, Recorded Future empowers organizations with the visibility they need to identify and detect threats faster; take proactive action to disrupt adversaries; and protect their people, systems, and assets, so business can be conducted with confidence. Recorded Future is trusted by more than 1,000 businesses and government organizations around the world. Learn more at www.recordedfuture.com and follow us on Twitter at @RecordedFuture.

