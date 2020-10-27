'Records of the Shining Moment' Collaboration between STONEHENgE and BTS’

STONEHENgE's first product collaboration with BTS launched in May was enormously popular. The necklace, "MOMENT OF LIGHT," which embodies birth, fate and coexistence was a huge success in Korea and abroad for its sophisticated design with the engravings of the initials, birth stones and logos of BTS and its members.

This new product launch is gaining attention as a reliable product with a meaningful concept. According to GXT TECH, the newly-launched jewelry comes with the certificate of authenticity to prevent imitation products. The inventory is also limited to increase its value and it will only be available for pre-sale online (sg.momentoflight.store) from October 2020 to January 2021.

GXT TECH is a diamond and jewelry company that has acquired the 70-year-old U.S. brand BERGERE and has completed trademark registration in 10 countries. According to Scott Mathina, CEO of GXT, this collaboration will boost the brand value of BERGERE and will expand its customer base to reach the younger generation.

Official site : http://sg.momentoflight.store

SNS link : https://twitter.com/silverstonegsg

SOURCE GXT TECH