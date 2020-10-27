'Records of the Shining Moment' Collaboration between STONEHENgE and BTS
Oct 27, 2020, 04:45 ET
SINGAPORE, Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Silverstone G, the official manufacturer and distributor of STONEHENgE and the Singapore-based GXT TECH have signed a sales partnership agreement for the collaboration jewelry goods with global superstar, BTS and STONEHENgE on September 25, 2020.
STONEHENgE's first product collaboration with BTS launched in May was enormously popular. The necklace, "MOMENT OF LIGHT," which embodies birth, fate and coexistence was a huge success in Korea and abroad for its sophisticated design with the engravings of the initials, birth stones and logos of BTS and its members.
This new product launch is gaining attention as a reliable product with a meaningful concept. According to GXT TECH, the newly-launched jewelry comes with the certificate of authenticity to prevent imitation products. The inventory is also limited to increase its value and it will only be available for pre-sale online (sg.momentoflight.store) from October 2020 to January 2021.
GXT TECH is a diamond and jewelry company that has acquired the 70-year-old U.S. brand BERGERE and has completed trademark registration in 10 countries. According to Scott Mathina, CEO of GXT, this collaboration will boost the brand value of BERGERE and will expand its customer base to reach the younger generation.
Official site : http://sg.momentoflight.store
SNS link : https://twitter.com/silverstonegsg
SOURCE GXT TECH