Recover Losses: Ademi LLP Investigates Claims of Securities Fraud against Zymergen, Inc.

MILWAUKEE, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi LLP is investigating possible securities fraud claims against Zymergen (NASDAQ: ZY). The investigation results from inaccurate statements Zymergen may have made regarding its business operations and prospects.

Click here to learn more about the case: https://www.ademilaw.com/case/zymergen-inc or call Guri Ademi toll-free at 866-264-3995. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The investigation focuses on whether Zymergen has properly disclosed technical issues in implementing Hyaline that will impact the Zymergen's delivery timeline and revenue projections. As a result, Zymergen will have no product revenue in 2021 and immaterial product revenue in 2022. Josh Hoffman has resigned as CEO and as a member of the Board.

If you wish to obtain additional information or have information about this case, please contact Guri Ademi either at [email protected] or toll-free: 866-264-3995, https://www.ademilaw.com/case/zymergen-inc.

We specialize in securities fraud and shareholder litigation. Please call us for more information. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact:

Ademi LLP

Guri Ademi

3620 East Layton Ave.

Cudahy, WI 53110

Toll Free: (866) 264-3995

Fax: (414) 482-8001

www.ademilaw.com

SOURCE Ademi LLP