Recovery Centers of America Adds Needed Standalone Mental Health Outpatient Services

DEVON, Pa., May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Across race, ethnicity, gender, and income categories, the majority of Americans now say that worry or stress related to the coronavirus has had an adverse impact on their mental health, according to a recent survey. Moreover, a federal emergency hotline has seen a 1000 percent increase in calls from those in emotional distress.

Mental health issues can manifest in many ways. At least 20 million American women and 10 million American men are estimated to have had a clinically significant eating disorder at some point in their lives. Eating disorders have only worsened because of the pandemic and a recent poll suggested about one third of people in the US are struggling right now with anxiety about eating.

Treating mental health disorders that co-occur with Substance Use Disorders ("SUD's") has been one of the hallmarks of the Recovery Centers of America ("RCA") health network's care curriculum. However now, RCA at Devon is also offering evidence-based outpatient treatment for individuals suffering from mental health and/or eating disorders that do not suffer from SUD as well as for those who do have a co-occurring drug and alcohol addiction.

"This is an unprecedented time for all Americans. But for many individuals suffering from depression, eating disorders, anxiety, and other mental illnesses, the social distancing requirements of the pandemic and resulting isolation has been catastrophic. Because we have clinicians available at RCA at Devon to treat these disorders, we decided to expand our services to also provide mental health care for those who don't have a primary SUD as well as those that do," explained Christina Snyder, Clinical Director of Outpatient Services at Recovery Centers of America at Devon.

Snyder said that every clinician at RCA at Devon is a licensed mental health professional, skilled in treating mental health disorders. Outpatient Mental Health Treatment is available at RCA at Devon for partial hospitalization, intensive outpatient, and general outpatient services including:

Eating Disorders

Bipolar and related disorders

Depressive disorders

Anxiety disorders

Trauma and Stressor-Related Disorders

Personality Disorders

Other Mental Disorders

RCA's licensed mental health professionals work with patients to provide customized therapy sessions that will provide strategies and techniques to combat negativity or consuming thoughts and break free of the control that mental illness has on a patient's day-to-day life.

In addition to socially-distanced assessments, patients will have a large curriculum of virtual and telehealth services and resources that dovetail with a patient's treatment during the pandemic, in the next phase of reentry, and thereafter.

For those suffering from drug and alcohol addictions and mental health symptoms, the difficulties of staying sober during the pandemic are a reality. Those who need additional mental health support during their recovery or who have experienced a relapse of their SUD can receive the highest level of care at RCA at Devon for their co-occurring diseases at both the inpatient and outpatient level. Additionally, RCA has hundreds of events and resources to keep patients connected both virtually and through RCA's large network of former patients in recovery participating in the RCA alumni network, now nearly 20,000 individuals strong.

Recovery Centers of America is synonymous with a model of substance use disorder treatment ("SUD") where care is nearby and affordable (in-network with most insurers) with evidence-based treatment provided in modern, comfortable facilities utilizing masters-level clinicians, nursing staff, and a medical doctor and psychiatrist on staff.

Recovery Centers of America pioneered the "RCA Model" of treatment in 2016, and, since then the company has helped nearly 40,000 patients suffering from substance use disorder. With its mission to save one million lives, RCA is well on its way and fully committed to reaching this important goal of helping the nation battle the addiction epidemic.

Recovery Centers of America (1-800 Recovery) provides comprehensive addiction treatment at seven inpatient facilities in Devon, Pennsylvania; South Amboy and Mays Landing, NJ; Westminster and Danvers, Massachusetts; and Earleville and Waldorf, Maryland. A full spectrum of Outpatient treatment is also provided at many of these facilities and in Voorhees, NJ. RCA also provides Medication-Assisted-Treatment (MAT) at its treatment centers and at standalone facilities in Trenton and Somerdale, NJ and in Lansdowne, PA.

