Recovery Centers of America at Danvers Named by Newsweek Magazine To America's Best Addiction Treatment Centers Rankings 2021

Laura Ames, who has led the RCA at Danvers treatment team as Chief Executive Officer since 2018, said she was thrilled that her team was recognized for saving lives every day.

"We are honored to have the trust of so many patients working to change their lives."

"Helping patients achieve recovery amidst a global pandemic has been challenging and I am so proud of my team of clinicians and staff for working so hard to provide outstanding treatment to substance use disorder patients in this region during the COVID crisis. With the deadly addiction epidemic worsening over the pandemic, we are honored to have the trust of so many patients working to change their lives," said Ames.

Ames believes RCA at Danvers innovative programs contribute to the treatment center's success. These specialty programs include RESCU, for first responders and military service members, PRISE, for patients who have multiple treatment episodes, a program for the LGBTQIA+ community, and a specialized program called Evolutions for older adults.

Newsweek's Best Addiction Treatment Centers 2021 distinguishes the best treatment facilities in the top 25 states with the most treatment facilities using data from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA). Recovery Centers of America at Danvers was recognized among the state's top facilities "based on quality of service, reputation and accreditation relative to in state competition" according to Newsweek. Recovery Centers of America Capital Region, located near Washington D.C., was also named in the Newsweek America's Best rankings this year. Both facilities, as well as RCA at Westminster and RCA at Bracebridge Hall, were named as 2020 top treatment facilities additionally.

The rankings were performed by Newsweek and Statista Inc., a market leading statistics data and industry ranking company. Newsweek and Statista employed a comprehensive methodology in evaluating selected addiction treatment centers which included a reputation survey conducted by Newsweek and Statista and an accreditation score by SAMHSA.

RCA is committed to providing a safe and successful treatment environment for all patients, staff, and family during the COVID-19 pandemic and post-pandemic, complying with all state and CDC mitigation measures. All new RCA patients are tested for the COVID-19 virus prior to admission, and staff are routinely tested, using the GENETWORx diagnostic viral test which has an accuracy rate in the 99th percentile. Virginia-based GENETWORx Laboratories, a subsidiary of Recovery Centers of America, is a CLIA and CAP-certified molecular diagnostic laboratory.

Recovery Centers of America is dedicated to helping patients achieve a life of recovery through evidence-based alcohol and drug addiction treatment. RCA has ten inpatient facilities in Danvers and Westminster, Massachusetts; Devon (near Philadelphia), and Monroeville (near Pittsburgh), Pennsylvania; South Amboy and Mays Landing, NJ; Earleville and Waldorf (near Washington D.C.), Maryland, St. Charles, Illinois (outside of Chicago), and Indianapolis, Indiana. A full spectrum of outpatient treatment is also provided at many of these facilities and in Voorhees, NJ. RCA also provides Medication-Assisted-Treatment (MAT) at its treatment centers and at standalone facilities in Trenton, Woodbridge, and Somerdale, NJ and in Lansdowne, PA. Patients can obtain immediate substance use disorder care by calling 1-800-Recovery with complimentary transportation provided in most cases.

