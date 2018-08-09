Recovery Centers of America Certified to Advertise on Facebook

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., Aug. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Recovery Centers of America (RCA), a community-based addiction treatment provider delivering evidence-based care, is proud to have received approval to advertise on Facebook. RCA's recent certification comes just two weeks after LegitScript announced the first wave of selected applicants in its pioneering efforts to control quality in the behavioral health advertising industry.

Facebook's certification followed Google's approval of a handful of LegitScript-certified addiction treatment providers to use their AdWords advertising platform. The social media giant's program leaned heavily on the LegitScript certification's rigorous quality standards, as well as a short questionnaire by Facebook.

"We're happy to see more advertising platforms leaning on LegitScript's seal of approval. We believe that securing the safety of patients in the modern advertising age is greatly enhanced by the quality standards they've set forth. We hope acknowledgement of the certification program continues to expand across advertising platforms," says Grant McClernon, RCA's director of marketing strategy & operations. "This is a good sign for the treatment industry. Ethical marketing practices allow patients to find quality treatment in their community that's right for them."

RCA believes that the expansion of this certification program is a step forward for the industry as a whole, ensuring that quality services are being offered by only reputable providers.

About Recovery Centers of America

Recovery Centers of America provides a comprehensive, evidence-based approach to addiction treatment. The company is in-network with most major insurance providers, which improves access to affordable care and reduces out of pocket expenses for individuals and families seeking addiction treatment.

RCA's centers for addiction medicine are located in patients' neighborhoods providing easy access for families to participate in the treatment process and to access care 24/7. Being in patients' neighborhoods allows the company to provide patients with continuity across all levels of care, from detox and residential to outpatient and recovery support meetings – right in the neighborhoods where families live and work.

For more information, visit www.RecoveryCentersofAmerica.com or call 1-800-RECOVERY.

RCA Company Contact:



Bill Koroncai, Director of Communications



bkoroncai@recoverycoa.com

RCA Media Contacts:



Tony DeFazio, DeFazio Communications, LLC.



Ph: 484-534-3306



tony@defaziocommunications.com

Kerri Del Collo



Ph: 484-534-3323



kerri@defaziocommunications.com

SOURCE Recovery Centers of America

Related Links

https://recoverycentersofamerica.com

