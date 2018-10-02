Recovery Centers of America Opens Medication-Assisted Treatment Clinic in Trenton

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., Nov. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Eight people die by overdose every day in New Jersey, (14 per day in PA) and these deaths are projected to worsen in the next year. To meet the growing need for treatment for opioid and other drug addictions, Recovery Centers of America, a community-based provider delivering evidence-based care, has opened an outpatient center in Trenton for Medication-Assisted Treatment (MAT).

MAT is the combination of FDA-approved medications to stave cravings of Substance Use Disorder (SUD) and intensive counseling with behavioral therapies to combat addiction on two fronts. Formerly Trenton Healthcare Clinic, RCA acquired the center to bring a greater offering of MAT coupled with advanced clinical and counseling services, including Intensive Outpatient and general outpatient programs.

"We're excited to bring a more robust MAT program, providing a whole-patient approach for the community," says Melissa Bishop, RCA's MAT division director. "MAT has proven to be an effective way to keep patients in treatment longer, increasing the likelihood of long-term recovery."

RCA has superior patient outcomes in the industry – its success in getting patients to long term recovery has been measured by Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey, an insurer that pays for addiction services. According to BlueCross Blue Shield, readmission rates after discharge in RCA's outpatient setting were 200% better than other providers' overall 30-day average. The readmission rate for RCA residential patients after discharge was 146% better than the overall 30-day average for other providers.

The clinic employs a clinical and administrative staff of 25 with plans to hire more nurses and clinicians throughout the rest of the year to accommodate growth. To date, admissions are primarily Medicaid patients, but RCA will make services available to patients with private insurance in the future.

The Intensive Outpatient (IOP) offering is unique to RCA's MAT program, as the full scope of counseling offered in IOP is not typically a service of these clinics. IOP consists of 12-16 weeks of counseling, three days a week, three hours per session in group and individual settings. The clinic offers same-day admissions, five days per week.

RCA has two additional addiction treatment centers in New Jersey: Lighthouse Inpatient in Mays Landing and a second outpatient in Vorhees. Also nearby is the largest RCA inpatient center in Devon, PA.

For more information on the MAT clinic located at 801 New York Avenue, Trenton, NJ 08638, please visit http://trentonhealthcare.com/.

About Recovery Centers of America

Recovery Centers of America provides a comprehensive, evidence-based approach to addiction treatment. The company is in-network with most major insurance providers, which improves access to affordable care and reduces out of pocket expenses for individuals and families seeking addiction treatment. The treatment outcomes are the best in the industry.

RCA's centers for addiction medicine are located in patients' neighborhoods providing easy access for families to participate in the treatment process and to access care 24/7. Being in patients' neighborhoods allows the company to provide patients with continuity across all levels of care, from detox and residential to outpatient and recovery support meetings – right in the neighborhoods where families live and work.

For more information, visit www.RecoveryCentersofAmerica.com or call 1-800-RECOVERY.

