Recovery Centers of America to Provide In-Network Treatment to Many Tufts Health Plan Members Suffering from Substance Use Disorder

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., June 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Recovery Centers of America , a neighborhood-based addiction treatment provider delivering individualized, evidence-based care, announced today a new contract with Massachusetts-based Tufts Health Plan. The new contract enables Recovery Centers of America ("RCA") to provide both commercial and government programs Tufts Health Plan members with affordable in-network substance use disorder (SUD) treatment at RCA's two facilities in Massachusetts -- RCA at Danvers and RCA at Westminster.

Recovery Centers of America at Danvers is located north of Boston and is licensed to treat 154 patients at its state-of-the-art facility using a full spectrum of care from acute treatment services (ATS/detox), clinical stabilization services (CSS/inpatient), a range of outpatient services, medication-assisted-treatment, and an alumni network. RCA at Westminster , located west of Boston, offers the same services, including ATS, CSS, an outpatient spectrum, and an alumni network and can treat up to 90 substance use disorder patients.

Tufts Health Plan is nationally recognized for its commitment to providing innovative, high quality health care coverage. Staying true to its mission of improving the health and wellness of the diverse communities it serves, it touches the lives of 1.4 million members in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, and Connecticut through employer-sponsored health plans, Medicare, Medicaid, and marketplace plans, offering health insurance coverage across the life span regardless of age or circumstance.

With Recovery Centers of America, Tufts Health Plan members are able to receive in-network affordable substance use disorder treatment services close to home where they may continue to receive integral support from family, friends, and loved ones. With two facilities in New England, patients can travel by car to a nearby RCA facility for treatment.

"We are excited about our new relationship with Tufts Health Plan as it provides many of their members with access to nearby affordable addiction treatment that is vitally needed. In today's market, less than 25 percent of people needing SUD treatment are able to access it and this collaboration will provide better community access to members that need SUD treatment," said Diana France, RCA Director of Managed Care. "Moreover, with Tufts Health Plan's focus on quality, wellness, and behavioral health integration, there are many synergies and this relationship aligns with RCA's treatment goals and objectives."

"Our goal is to always provide our members with high quality, accessible care, close to their homes," said Emily Bailey, Vice President of Behavioral Health at Tufts Health Plan. "Creating this relationship with RCA was very important to us because it not only expands our network, but it also helps us continue to serve our members suffering from substance use disorder as well as their families with a treatment plan tailored to their needs."

Tufts Health Plan members are covered for RCA's full range of substance use disorder services including ATS, CSS, and a spectrum of outpatient treatment. Members will also have access to specialty RCA treatment programs for young adults, first responders, LGBTQ, pregnant patients, patients over fifty, and other programs.

"Thanks to this new relationship, Recovery Centers of America can bring evidence-based, quality addiction treatment services to more people in need," said RCA at Danvers CEO Laura Ames. "Tufts Health Plan is an important health insurance provider in the region, and, with this agreement, we now have the ability to treat substantially more patients that suffer from drug and alcohol addictions with the lowest out-of-pocket cost to the patient."

In 2016, RCA pioneered an affordable, neighborhood-based model of providing addiction care to help the vast number of patients suffering from drug and alcohol addictions as the result of a nationwide crisis. Scrapping the traditional "rehab center" model of flying to another state for treatment, RCA offers evidence-based treatment provided by top clinicians—treatment that can include the family and is close to home, just like a traditional hospital or physician's office. The company's mission is to save one million lives one neighborhood at a time.

Recovery Centers of America (1-800 Recovery) is a national addiction treatment network with facilities in Westminster and Danvers, Massachusetts; Mays Landing and South Amboy, NJ; Devon, PA; and Earleville and Waldorf, Maryland. RCA also provides Medication-Assisted Treatment (MAT) at most facilities and at standalone opioid treatment programs in Trenton, NJ, Somerdale, NJ, and Lansdowne, PA.

https://www.facebook.com/recoverycentersofamerica/

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKJMinu81ZCVAgqfvjlHxyz

https://twitter.com/recoverycoa?lang=en

MEDIA CONTACT:

Terri C. Malenfant/Director of Public Relations

Recovery Centers of America

[email protected]

SOURCE Recovery Centers of America

Related Links

https://www.recoverycentersofamerica.com

