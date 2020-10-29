Recovery Classic Re-Released in "Jail-Friendly" Version

MARTHA'S VINEYARD, Mass., Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to repeated requests for a "jail-friendly" version of Michael Blanchard's Fighting For My Life, Genevieve Press has released the book in an updated paperback edition that will be acceptable to prison security and allow individuals incarcerated for drug and alcohol offenses to obtain copies of the inspirational book.

Book Front Cover Book Back Cover

Released in 2014, Fighting For My Life chronicles Michael Blanchard's journey from the depths of alcoholism, suicidal despair, and a court-mandated rehabilitation program to a new life filled with caring, joy and contribution. Blending essays with vivid landscape photographs taken on Martha's Vineyard by the author, Fighting For My Life has helped thousands better understand the disease of alcoholism and take the first steps towards recovery.

Blanchard's writing has drawn praise from Oscar and Emmy award-winners, Pulitzer Prize winners, MDs, PhDs, social workers, law enforcement officials, and more. Dan Lyons, New York Times best-selling author and writer on the HBO hit SILICON VALLEY, calls Blanchard's prose "pure inspiration." Stephen Okazaki, the Oscar-winning documentary filmmaker, calls Blanchard's story "deeply moving and personal, told with honesty and heart." His most recent book Through A Sober Lens- A Photographer's Journey won the gold medal for Most Inspirational Book of the Year at the 2020 Benjamin Franklin Awards.

Julian Wise, founder of Genevieve Press, says the decision to release the jail-friendly version of Fighting For My Life was an easy one. "Michael's book has the potential to help a lot of people behind bars who can benefit from his uplifting message." In the past, family members often resorted to removing individual pages from the hardcover edition to get past prison security. "That won't be necessary anymore," Mr. Wise says.

Fighting For My Life is available for purchase in Baker and Taylor catalog, Ingram catalog, Amazon, and Barnes and Noble.

To contact Genevieve Press email [email protected]ail4pr.com, visit www.asoberlens.com, or call Julian Wise directly at 774-563-0109. To contact Michael Blanchard, email [email protected] or visit www.blanchardphotomv.com.

SOURCE Genevieve Press