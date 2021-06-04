Recovery Unplugged Is Now In-Network with Humana

Recovery Unplugged Treatment Centers is now in-network with Humana. Tweet this

It has been established to make addiction care and behavioral health treatment more affordable and accessible to Humana's members who need it.

Across the United States, overdose death rates are rising, eclipsing 81,000 in the year 2020. In the meantime, only a fraction of those who need treatment actually get it or are able to access it. Recovery Unplugged continues to expand our in-network resources to help more and more Americans and their families heal from addiction through quality treatment.

About Recovery Unplugged Treatment Centers

Recovery Unplugged is a national addiction treatment organization that uses a music-assisted approach to help clients heal from substance use disorder. Combining traditional elements of care, such as medical detoxification, comprehensive behavioral rehab and medication-assisted treatment, with innovative music-focused therapies, Recovery Unplugged is the only addiction care provider to fully integrate music into our treatment model. Recovery Unplugged offers a full continuum of care through each stage of the treatment process. Our world-class doctors, therapists and creative professionals leverage the power of music to help our clients more readily embrace treatment and recovery. We offer multiple locations across the country, and long-term success rates at four times the national average.

