Recovery Unplugged Kicks off National Recovery Month Campaign

Officially launched on September 1st, the campaign will feature regular blogs and social media posts covering various aspects of the recovery experience, including life after treatment, special obstacles faced by the recovery community, ways to maintain sobriety and different things loved ones can do to help their friend or family member avoid relapse. Recovery Unplugged will also be producing a video illustrating the treatment experience at our organization, and the multiple ways our clients have found their way to lasting recovery through music. As this year's National Recovery Month theme is Join the Voices for Recovery: Invest in Health, Home, Purpose, and Community, the campaign will focus largely on the importance of community, support systems and the vital resources SUD survivors need once they leave treatment.

Last year, over 72,000 Americans died from drug overdose, the highest number of single-year overdose fatalities on record. Deaths from overdose keep climbing, often because recovering SUD survivors don't have access to the tools and support they need to maintain sobriety. This year, Recovery Unplugged is using National Recovery Month as an opportunity to mobilize the recovery community, as well as anyone who knows someone struggling with the disease of addiction. For more information on the Recovery Unplugged National Recovery Month Campaign, contact Dominic Nicosia at Dominicn@recoveryunplugged.com.

About National Recovery Month

National Recovery Month is an annual event established by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration in 1988. It is meant to promote awareness and education of addiction and mental health issues in the United States and celebrate the efforts of those who recover. In addition to vital information on the state of addiction recovery in the United States, National Recovery Month offers a variety of marketing and outreach tools and resources to help communities all over the country spread the word of recovery in their own backyards.

About Recovery Unplugged

Recovery Unplugged is a national addiction treatment organization, and the only addiction care provider to fully integrate music into our rehab programs. Combining traditional treatment resources like medical detox, comprehensive behavioral rehab and aftercare with innovative and effective music-based therapies, Recovery Unplugged offers clients an effective, unique and music-focused treatment experience. Our world-class doctors, therapists and creative professionals leverage the power of music to help our clients heal. This music-based treatment approach has helped clients from all over the country access their confidence, break down emotional barriers and overcome their addictions.

