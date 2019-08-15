Recovery Unplugged to Host Alex Marley for Feel-Good Friday Performance

A multifaceted songwriter and musician on a mission, singing and strumming the melodies of Roots, Rock and Reggae. Alex Marley has emerged as a live concert phenomenon performing in Jamaica and across the USA for several years. Born in Kingston, Jamaica, Alex's musical journey began with songwriting at age eleven and led him to major in guitar and voice at the Edna Manley College of Visual and Performing Arts. In addition, he studied Mass Communications at the University of the West Indies. His dedication to enriching youths has opened opportunities for Alex to teach music to high school students near Trench Town in Kingston, where his legendary cousin Bob Marley grew up, and in West Africa. An avid supporter of charities, Alex has performed at benefit concerts for St. Jude's Hospital and the American Cancer Society.

About Feel-Good Friday

Feel-Good Friday at Recovery Unplugged allows clients to connect with music in a collaborative concert-like setting in which clients are treated to live performances by special guests and our very own award-winning musical staff. Clients are treated to a weekly live performance by our Director of Creative Supa along with special musical guess and, in some cases, clients who wish to showcase their very own completed musical works and renditions of their favorite cover songs.

Feel-Good Friday helps to foster support, collaboration, engagement and positive emotional experience and artistic expression. Songs performed at Feel-Good Friday very often feature intense emotional subject matter that is meant to resonate with patients and help them think about conflict and redemption. Treatment can be an emotionally taxing process; Feel-Good Friday is a leisurely yet productive way to end a week of often-intense behavioral rehab.

About Recovery Unplugged Treatment Centers

Recovery Unplugged is a national addiction treatment organization dedicated to healing clients through a music-based rehab approach. Combining traditional treatment practices like detox, counseling and medication with our innovative and proven musical behavioral care, Recovery Unplugged helps clients channel their unfiltered emotional connection with music toward their everyday recovery and ongoing sobriety.

Contact: Robert Yoder, (954) 368-0888, roberty@recoveryunplugged.com

SOURCE Recovery Unplugged

Related Links

www.recoveryunplugged.com

