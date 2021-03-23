Recovery Unplugged Treatment Centers Adds MINES & Associates to Its List of In-Network Insurance Partnerships

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Recovery Unplugged Treatment is now in-network with over 70 percent of major insurers at our multiple locations across the country. Last month, we were pleased and excited to add leading behavioral health insurance provider MINES & Associates to our list of in-network partnerships. MINES & Associates joins other health insurance leaders like Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna, Aetna, Magellan, Optum, Optima and Sendero/Ideal Care, with many more on the horizon.

Over 19 million Americans currently struggle with some type of substance use disorder (SUD), and only a fraction can afford to pay for the entirety of their treatment out of pocket. Cost of care is one of the primary reasons why only around 11 percent of people who need treatment actually get it. With each new in-network insurance partnership, Recovery Unplugged makes lifesaving addiction treatment to thousands more people who may have had previous trouble accessing it.

These in-network partnerships, not only help facilitate addiction treatment for individuals themselves, but also for their loved ones who can use their families' insurance to pay for care. The partnerships will strengthen our partnerships with businesses affected by workplace substance use by providing them access to our employee-assistance program (EAP) resources.

About Recovery Unplugged Treatment Centers

Recovery Unplugged is a national addiction treatment organization that uses a music-assisted approach to help clients heal from substance use disorder. Combining traditional elements of care, such as medical detoxification, comprehensive behavioral rehab and medication-assisted treatment, with innovative music-focused therapies, Recovery Unplugged is the only addiction care provider to fully integrate music into our treatment model. Recovery Unplugged offers a full continuum of care through each stage of the treatment process. Our world-class doctors, therapists and creative professionals leverage the power of music to help our clients more readily embrace treatment and recovery. We offer multiple locations across the country, and long-term success rates at four times the national average. For more information, visit Recoveryunplugged.com.

Contact: Dominc N., 732.766.0246, [email protected]

SOURCE Recovery Unplugged

Related Links

www.recoveryunplugged.com

