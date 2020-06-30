Recovery Unplugged® Treatment Centers Now In-Network with Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Recovery Unplugged® Treatment Centers is pleased to announce that it is now in-network with Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas (BCBSTX). Individuals covered by BCBSTX who are currently struggling with substance use disorder now have another option to get the treatment they need. The "In-network" agreement means Recovery Unplugged has a contracted rate with BCBSTX.

The relationship also represents a new opportunity for Recovery Unplugged to expand its reach and offer its unique brand of music-assisted substance use disorder treatment to those who need it. "We are grateful to announce we are in-network," says Recovery Unplugged Co-Founder/Vision Leader Paul Pellinger. "The agreement with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas will help us continue to save more lives."

Currently, nearly 19 million Americans suffer from substance use disorder and many struggle to get the help they need because of insurance barriers. Recovery Unplugged is hopeful and confident that this new partnership can help incrementally decrease this disparity.

About Recovery Unplugged:

Recovery Unplugged is a national addiction treatment organization with locations in Florida, Texas, Tennessee, and Virginia, offering all levels of care across its multiple facilities, which collectively provide over 300 beds. It is a recognized leader in the behavioral health landscape, and the only addiction treatment provider to fully integrate music into every aspect of its rehabilitation paradigm.

Combining traditional elements of care, such as medical detoxification, counseling, and supplemental modalities, with its proprietary Music-Assisted Treatment™, Recovery Unplugged uses music to engage existing evidence-based treatment models to help clients more readily embrace rehab. "There is an element of music in everything we do. The program works, and I'm very proud of what we've created at Recovery Unplugged," says Co-Founder and Vision Leader Paul Pellinger.

Recovery Unplugged has a client approval rating of over 95 percent, long-term success rates that are four times higher than the national average and against-medical-advice (AMA) exit rates five times lower than the national average. Since its inception in 2013, Recovery Unplugged has treated over 4,000 clients, a large majority of whom have successfully maintained long-term recovery.

The organization has been featured on Dr. Phil, A&E's Addiction Unplugged and various other national television programs, and just recently opened its newest treatment in Brentwood, TN.

