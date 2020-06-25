Recovery Ways Names Jaime W. Vinck as Chief Executive Officer

MURRAY, Utah, June 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Recovery Ways is pleased to announce that Jaime W. Vinck, MC, LPC, NCC has been appointed Chief Executive Officer of Recovery Ways and will be joining the Company in July. Jaime has most recently been CEO of the Sierra Tucson Group, where she led the rebranding of Sierra by the Sea and Sunrise Ranch. As CEO of Sierra Tucson, Jaime introduced groundbreaking outcomes measurement and recovery programs that earned Sierra Tucson top recognition within and outside of the industry.

Jaime has been recognized for her exceptional leadership ability, being named one of the top leaders in AZ in both Healthcare and Behavioral Health. In 2019 she was named one of Arizona's Most Influential Women by AZ Business Magazine. Jaime is often sought out for her expertise by local and national publications, and in 2019 was asked to speak on marijuana and addiction treatment at the Parliamentary Committee Meeting at the House of Commons in London. Jaime also serves on the Board of Directors of the National Association of Addiction Treatment Providers, and in 2020 was appointed to the Collaborative Advancement of Recovery Excellence (C.A.R.E.) Advisory Board.

Board Member Patrick J. Kennedy, Founder of the Kennedy Forum added, "Recovery Ways has established itself as one of the nation's leading providers for clinically integrated, evidence- based care for mental health and addiction. Adding a recognized industry leader with Jaime Vinck's experience and vision positions Recovery Ways to reach more families and patients with critically needed quality care."

Greg Kazarian, Executive Chair of Recovery Ways Holdings stated, "During these dynamic times, we identified and sought out a leader with a unique vision, talent and experience to enable Recovery Ways and its leadership team to advance our mission of expanding access to quality, evidence-based care. Jaime Vinck's track record of success and strong voice as an industry leader made her our first choice. We are thrilled to have her join our team."

About Recovery Ways

Recovery Ways is a recognized Center of Excellence for the treatment of substance use disorders and mental health offering a full continuum of care including outpatient services, medication assisted therapy, residential care and detox care. Recovery Ways is an in-network service provider with most national payors including United Healthcare, Blue Cross/Blue Shield, Cigna and Tri-Care. Its evidence-based care model integrates medical care, clinical care, comprehensive case management, recreational and occupational therapy in comprehensive, patient-centered care model. For more information please contact Greg Kazarian at [email protected].

