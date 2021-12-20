RecoveryOne Appoints Former SWORD Health, MDLIVE and Rally Health Executives to Senior Leadership Team

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RecoveryOne , a leading digital health innovator dedicated to reducing the cost and increasing health outcomes for recovery from musculoskeletal (MSK) injuries of all types, today announced the appointment of three senior leaders from SWORD Health, MDLIVE and Rally Health: Steve Collins as Vice President of Growth Marketing, Dan Lee as Vice President of Client Success and Implementation, and Jacqueline Hager as Vice President of Product. The addition of this accomplished talent from both MSK and digital health industries will accelerate sales, support customer growth and propel product innovation.

"We are deepening our bench and investments to build on the momentum of the last year, including the closure of our $33 million Series C funding in September," said Mark Luck Olson, CEO of RecoveryOne. "We are disrupting a market that is in need of a lower cost and more accessible, yet clinically-validated, virtual musculoskeletal health solution. The addition of experienced healthcare talent will help scale our solution and product capabilities, support our customers' growth, and enable more individuals to access the recovery they need and deserve."

As Vice President of Growth Marketing, Steve Collins will be responsible for building brand awareness within customer accounts and developing new programs to drive enrollment. He will leverage his experience as an executive at SWORD Health and Rally Health in B2C marketing. Collins has more than 20 years of marketing leadership, driving brand and customer growth.

"I'm excited to join the RecoveryOne team and am passionate about helping people overcome their pain. RecoveryOne has the industry's most comprehensive clinically-validated virtual solution. I look forward to partnering with our clients to drive customer enrollment and engagement, delivering value through cost reduction, better clinical outcomes and improved customer health and experience," said Collins.

Dan Lee , Vice President of Client Success, will collaborate with health plan and other enterprise clients to help them realize their strategic vision and drive utilization of the RecoveryOne solution. Previously, Lee was Vice President of Client Success at MDLIVE where he led strategy, growth, and retention initiatives with key strategic clients, including the largest client, which also achieved the highest adoption rate in their large payer segment. Lee has more than 20 years of digital healthcare experience working with health plans, including Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield plans, as well as providers and healthcare technology partners.

"I'm honored and thrilled to join this amazing team where I'll partner with clients in executing strategies that ensure successful utilization of the RecoveryOne solution, and deliver value for our clients, which ultimately means improving the quality of life for our patients," Lee said. "As a RecoveryOne patient myself, I've personally experienced the transformative value that RecoveryOne enables, and I'm excited to help organizations share this wonderful service with their members."

Jacqueline Hager , Vice President of Product, will develop innovative products and guide development strategy using market feedback to inform product evolution. Hager has more than a decade of experience in health and wellness products and behavior change management. Hager was most recently at Rally Health where she was responsible for developing a teen and parent anti-vaping program and owning their Wellness Coaching product. Her other experience includes launching new products from idea to implementation and expanding products into new markets.

"I'm passionate about solving healthcare problems, understanding what consumers need, and then developing the technology that can help improve health," said Hager. "At RecoveryOne, product innovation includes the whole ecosystem of care from consumers who have diverse needs to the behavioral health coaches that can motivate members. Innovating in this environment is an exciting opportunity."

RecoveryOne offers a human-first approach, recognizing that no two people recover the same. Unlike competitors, the company has 200+ clinically-validated treatment pathways and 2,000+ therapeutic exercises that collectively address the entire body, providing the industry's only complete full-body virtual MSK solution. With the addition of Collins, Lee and Hager, RecoveryOne is positioned to expand into new markets and support consumer success by providing a lower cost, more accessible and complete solution than others in this market.

