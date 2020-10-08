RecoveryOne selected by Evernorth, Cigna's new Health Services segment, for inclusion in its Digital Health Formulary supporting chronic muscle and joint pain

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RecoveryOne, a leading national provider of virtual physical therapy (PT) services for chronic muscle and joint pain, will be partnering with Evernorth to provide a clinically rigorous, proven and highly empowering solution for members.

"Through the Evernorth Digital Health Formulary, we are committed to providing more people with a virtual physical therapy solution that helps those struggling with a musculoskeletal (MSK) condition to get back to life, quickly and effectively. This translates to reduced medical costs, improved productivity and function, and a vastly better experience for all. We are excited to be recognized by Evernorth as a proven solution in MSK virtual care," said Mark Luck Olson, CEO of RecoveryOne. "Recovery from injury largely happens outside of the healthcare system during day-to-day life. RecoveryOne empowers consumers to identify what hurts with a licensed physical therapist, get better with a simple, intuitive, on-demand digital experience supported by the human connection of a Recovery Advocate – all from the safety and convenience of the home."

About RecoveryOne

Founded in 2013, RecoveryOne is redefining physical therapy care by enabling users to take charge of their health. RecoveryOne works with employers, partners, and health plans to deliver a comprehensive digital physical therapy solution that combines clinically proven pathways, exercises, and virtual coaching. Supported by a team of clinical experts including behavior change coaches and physical therapists, RecoveryOne delivers dynamic care plans that include virtual physical therapy, behavior change support, exercise equipment, and an app for on-demand recovery sessions. RecoveryOne is reimagining conventional physical therapy by giving users a highly engaging and tailored experience that reduces costs and speeds recovery. For more information, visit RecoveryOne.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

About Evernorth

Evernorth is a new brand for Cigna's growing, high-performing health services portfolio. Beginning in the third quarter of 2020, the Health Services segment will be reported as Evernorth. The Evernorth brand is anchored by Evernorth Health, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Cigna Corporation, and the parent company of the Express Scripts, Accredo, and eviCore companies. Evernorth brings together and coordinates premier health services offerings to deliver innovative and flexible solutions for health plans, employers, and government programs. All Evernorth solutions are serviced and provided by or through operating affiliates of Evernorth Health or third-party partners. To learn more about Evernorth, visit https://www.evernorth.com/.

