Recreate The Spa Experience at Home with SONAGE

"The pandemic accelerated the 'Spa Day at Home' trend, prioritizing self-care - a necessary pick-me-up for our face - and to help us feel calmer when the world outside feels stressful and out of control," says Anisha Khanna, CEO of Sonage Skincare. "Sonage is helping clients recreate the spa experience at home. We launched our Ultimate DIY At Home Facial Kit and coupled it with our Frioz Icy Globes Facial Massager to give yourself some spa-worthy self-care."

Is your skin begging you for a facial? The Ultimate DIY At-Home Facial Kit to smooth your wrinkles and get you glowing!

Boost your self-care regime with an at-home facial that's as easy as following a few steps. Start by creating a relaxing ambience at home, unwinding will make your facial that much better.

Step 1: Hydrating Cleanser - a luxurious sulfate-free hydrating face wash that will soften and hydrate while removing excess dirt and makeup.

Step 2: Gommage Exfoliating Gel - a microbead-free non-abrasive face scrub. Say goodbye to dull congested skin! Gommage will get rid of all unwanted dead skin cells, while brightening your skin at the same time.

your skin at the same time. Step 3: Glow To Go Glycolic Acid Peel Pads - are a game changer. A safe and gentle chemical peel at home that will renew your skin cells without a trip to the spa. You will uncover smoother , more youthful skin and an optimal glow.

, more skin and an optimal glow. Step 4: Saffron Energizing Vitamin Mask - Seriously, what's better than being at home masking on your couch? This ultra-replenishing mask contains Saffron, CoQ10, and Ginseng. It will hydrate and brighten the appearance of your skin.

Step 5: Botanica Souffle Creme- Luxuriously lightweight mattifying moisturizer packed with a garden's worth of botanicals to nourish and replenish. Now your texture is beautified, lines wrinkles, and pore size is visibly minimized; firmness is improved, revealing a perfect finish.

Add-on the Frioz Icy Globes Facial Massager to help depuff and sculpt your face.

Just 20 minutes to glowing skin! The kit is good for 30 facials, we recommend 1-2 times per week.

At Home Spa Day Kit available at sonage.com

@sonageskincare [email protected]

Sonage Skincare advocates a holistic lifestyle, curating routines for that familiar spa feeling - leaving your skin glowing and your mind calm. The New Natural at Sonage balances compelling, research-based science with the most effective properties of botanicals and plant enzymes. We have raised the bar by aligning with EWG Verified™, the gold standard in health wellness certification. We are certified Women-Owned and Minority Business Enterprise. Our products are sustainable, cruelty-free, vegan, gluten-free.

SOURCE Sonage Skincare

Related Links

https://sonage.com

