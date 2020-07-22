Recruitment Automation Conference announces donation drive to benefit Code2040, from Wade & Wendy, pymetrics, and SeekOut

NEW YORK, July 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HR technology companies Wade & Wendy, pymetrics, and SeekOut have announced a donation drive benefiting Code2040 as part of the upcoming virtual event the Recruitment Automation Conference: Diversity & Inclusion on July 23, 2020.

Code2040 is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization working to break down the structural barriers preventing full participation and leadership of Black and Latino/Latina technologists in the innovation economy. Wade & Wendy, pymetrics, and SeekOut will be sponsoring the donation drive and matching a portion of the donations raised as part of the conference.

The Recruitment Automation Conference is a virtual conference series organized by Wade & Wendy that focuses on the intersection of technology and human processes in recruiting and talent acquisition. You can learn more about the RAC at www.recruitmentautomationcommunity.com.

The Recruitment Automation Conference: Diversity & Inclusion is wholly focused on improving diversity and inclusion initiatives and making a systemic change in hiring practices to reduce - and ultimately eliminate - bias. The conference runs from 11 am ET to 6 pm ET on Thursday, July 23rd. Programming is highlighted by a keynote address from Torin Ellis (host of "Career Mix" on SiriusXM), as well as panelists that include leaders from companies like Unilever, T Mobile, Bayer, Workday, Okta, Fairygodboss, and more. You can learn more and register here for the free-to-attend conference.

About Code2040

Code2040 is a nonprofit organization that creates pathways to educational, professional, and entrepreneurial success in technology for underrepresented minorities with a specific focus on Blacks and Latino/as. CODE2040 aims to close the achievement, skills, and wealth gaps in the United States. Our goal is to ensure that by the year 2040 - when the US will be majority-minority - Blacks and Latino/as are proportionally represented in America's innovation economy as technologists, investors, thought leaders, and entrepreneurs. Find out more at www.code2040.org.

About Wade & Wendy

Wade & Wendy is an on-demand recruitment automation platform that increases recruiters' bandwidth to make for a better – and more human – candidate experience. Their AI recruiter platform automates task-driven recruitment processes: sourcing, screening and recommending qualified & interested candidates. In addition, their platform engages diverse candidate communities through the sourcing process and uses its blind AI screening technology to mitigate bias in the evaluation process.

Wade & Wendy also automates scheduling and coordinating the next steps in the process, a digital-first platform that improves collaboration across teams and engages candidates regardless of geography.

You can learn more at wadeandwendy.ai

About pymetrics

pymetrics is a talent matching platform that makes workforce decisions more efficient, accurate, and fair. We use behavioral science-backed games to measure the cognitive, social, and emotional attributes of individuals and a data-driven approach to match them with the right opportunity - based on their potential, not their pedigree. Our ethical and audited AI-powered insights and recommendations equip employers with accurate and actionable information to manage the entire talent lifecycle, from hiring to internal mobility and beyond. To learn more visit pymetrics.ai .

About SeekOut

SeekOut is an AI-powered talent search engine that enables the modern recruiter to ﬁnd great candidates fast. With SeekOut, recruiters and sourcers can leverage untapped talent pools of hundreds of millions of candidates, easily discover great candidates with fast and accurate talent search powered by the latest AI and search algorithms, and analyze then understand strategic talent pool insights with an intuitive visualization and intelligence tool built on SeekOut's AI-powered talent search engine.

SeekOut also enables customers to take action to improve diversity in their organization by finding and including highly qualified, diverse candidates in their recruiting pipelines.

Learn more about SeekOut at www.seekout.io .

About the Recruitment Automation Community

The Recruitment Automation Community (RAC) is a group of over 3,000 talent acquisition and human resource professionals interested in shaping the evolution of digital recruitment, made up of recruiters, sourcers, executives, technologists, and industry experts. The group comes together regularly at Recruitment Automation Conference events, as well as on the group's LinkedIn community page (to request to join, click here ). You can learn more at www.recruitmentautomationcommunity.com

