Recruitment Process Outsourcing Market: Segmentation of end-user (IT and telecom, manufacturing, BFSI, healthcare, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America), Forecast till 2026 - Technavio

North America will account for 41% of market growth. The main markets in North America for outsourcing the recruitment process are the US and Canada. However, the market in North America will expand at a slower rate than markets in other continents. Over the projection period, the growth of the recruitment process outsourcing market in North America would be facilitated by the rise in the usage of cutting-edge technologies like cloud computing, AI, and RPA.

Furthermore, countries such as the US, UK, Canada, Australia, and India are expected to emerge as prominent markets for the Recruitment Process Outsourcing Market during the forecast period.

Vendor Insights

The Recruitment Process Outsourcing Market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. To make the best of the opportunity, the market vendors should focus more on the fast-growing segment's growth prospects while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the Recruitment Process Outsourcing Market, including some the vendors such as Accenture Plc, Alexander Mann Solutions, Allegis Group, AMN Healthcare Services Inc., Automatic Data Processing Inc., Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd., Hudson Global Inc., Infosys Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., and Randstad Sourceright EMEA B.V. among others.

Product Insights and News

Accenture Plc- The company offers recruitment process outsourcing solutions that helps HR leaders achieve business outcomes through tailored solutions that embed data and analytics, artificial intelligence, and consumer-centric digital channels into the employee experience, under the brand name of Accenture.

Alexander Mann Solutions- The company offers recruitment process outsourcing solutions that design, builds, and runs a fully optimized talent acquisition capability, under the brand name of Alexander Mann Solutions.

Allegis Group- The company offers recruitment process outsourcing solutions that include talent acquisition strategy development, sourcing talent mapping, screening assessments selection, program performance tracking and reporting, internal candidate management, digital recruiting and social media strategy, and many more activities, under the brand name of Allegis.

Key Market Dynamics

Companies are aggressively contacting RPO firms to lower the cost per employee. RPO is necessary to continuously increase business value and minimize operating costs. Demand-supply imbalances can be avoided with RPO under challenging market circumstances. To address such market asymmetries, RPO partners expedite the hiring process. Therefore, it is anticipated that the demand for various companies to lower their operational expenses by streamlining the recruiting process will fuel the expansion of the worldwide outsourcing market for the recruitment process.

Recruitment Process Outsourcing Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 13.51% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 4.55 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.34 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 41% Key consumer countries US, UK, Canada, Australia, and India Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profile Accenture Plc, Alexander Mann Solutions, Allegis Group, AMN Healthcare Services Inc., Automatic Data Processing Inc., Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd., Hudson Global Inc., Infosys Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., and Randstad Sourceright EMEA B.V. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get customized segments.

