Recurrent Ventures Acquires Leading Wine Publication JancisRobinson.com

NEW YORK, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- World-renowned wine expert and James Beard Award-winning author, Jancis Robinson, has agreed to terms with Recurrent Ventures for her eponymous digital media business. The London-based brand joins Saveur, Domino, and BobVila.com in Recurrent's home vertical.

Founded in 2000 as an independent publisher, JancisRobinson.com has steadily grown its subscriber base of wine enthusiasts across 82 countries. A must-read for passionate and curious wine consumers all over the world, the brand's content provides free comprehensive guides to wine regions, grape varieties, and vintages, as well as tips on how to get the most out of their wine. Members also have access to over 200,000 wine reviews, a steady stream of highly informed articles, and an exclusive version of the wine student's bible, The Oxford Companion to Wine, of which Robinson is the founding editor.

"Jancis is one of the most respected voices in the wine world and we're thrilled that she's selected Recurrent to shepherd her brand into its next chapter. We're excited to build upon JancisRobinson.com's track record of success by providing the support, resources, and expertise the brand needs to grow without changing its editorial mission and integrity," says Lance Johnson, Recurrent CEO. "This important acquisition diversifies our digital subscription businesses, provides Saveur with a great companion brand, and expands our global presence–which is something we've been working toward for some time. Additionally, the brand's commitment to encouraging sustainability within the wine industry coincides with our commitment to the environment."

Robinson will remain Editor-in-Chief and continue to oversee her team of more than 15 global contributors, including seven Masters of Wine. The business will continue to be subscriber-supported and will begin expanding its digital initiatives and upgrading its user experience in 2022.

"I'm extremely proud of all that JancisRobinson.com has grown into," says Robinson. "We're now at the point where we need a bigger platform to see the site reach its full potential. This partnership will allow me to focus on what I enjoy most: tasting and writing about wine. I'm thrilled to be working with Recurrent, a dynamic, fast-growing company run by talented, ambitious people who share my ideals of quality, integrity, and sustainability. Our members have been the backbone of our company and they will continue to be our primary focus as we welcome even more wine lovers to JancisRobinson.com."

In 2018, Robinson was voted the world's most influential wine critic across multiple polls in the United States, France, and internationally. She has won six James Beard awards and is a highly respected author, an Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE), and a Royal Household Wine Committee member. She will continue writing her weekly column for the Financial Times.

ABOUT JANCISROBINSON.COM

Since 1975, Jancis Robinson has been writing about wine in an exciting, educational, and accessible way. She is one of the world's most influential wine critics and has been responsible for more than 20 books, including three of the most respected wine reference works. In 2003 she was awarded an OBE by Her Majesty the Queen, on whose cellar she now advises. She founded JancisRobinson.com in 2000 to expand her award-winning work and connect with wine enthusiasts directly. The editorial staff currently includes more than 15 industry experts (including seven Masters of Wine) who report on their respective areas of expertise. The team's thoughtful tasting notes on more than 200,000 wines help their loyal members in 82 countries make the most informed decisions and get the most out of their wines. JancisRobinson.com is headquartered in London with writers on four continents.

ABOUT RECURRENT VENTURES

Recurrent is an innovative digital media company that empowers brands to grow, and connects consumers with media in a way that is enjoyable, sustainable, inspiring, and profitable—while maintaining editorial integrity. Its best-in-class brands like Popular Science, Domino, MEL, Outdoor Life, BobVila.com, Field & Stream, SAVEUR, and Task & Purpose engage a combined audience of more than 50 million monthly unique visitors. Initially founded in late 2018 with the acquisition of The Drive, the portfolio rapidly expanded under the ownership and backing of North Equity LLC to include more than 17 digital media brands across automotive, home, lifestyle, military, outdoors, and science and tech verticals. Recurrent is headquartered in Miami, with offices in New York and San Francisco, and a virtual-first team across the United States.

SOURCE Recurrent Ventures