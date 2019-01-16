RecVue Named to Constellation ShortList™ of Smart Services Digital Monetization Platforms

"We are excited to be included in Constellation's ShortList," said Nishant Nair, Founder and CEO of RecVue. "In this era of digital transformation, enterprises require next-generation monetization solutions to remain competitive, fuel growth, and evolve the business to meet market demands."

"The Post-Digital era has arrived. In a world of winner-takes-all markets, digital leaders seek clarity on what exponential technologies will support their new business models. This Constellation ShortList filters the signal from the noise and highlights the key technologies our analysts recommend to our clients," said R "Ray" Wang, chairman and founder at Constellation Research.

Constellation Research advises leaders on leveraging disruptive technologies to achieve business model transformation. Products and services named to the Constellation ShortList meet the threshold criteria for this category as determined through client inquiries, partner conversations, customer references, vendor selection projects, market share and internal research. The portfolio is frequently updated as market conditions change. For more information, visit https://www.constellationr.com/.

About RecVue

RecVue delivers the only monetization solution built on a big data platform and designed specifically to address the unique challenges of B2B enterprises based on recurring revenue business models. These enterprises need an industrial-grade monetization solution to manage millions of transactions and a very high degree of complexity. RecVue's cloud solution includes data mediation tuned to support high volumes of transactions, a 360 view into the entire contract lifecycle, attribute-based pricing, complete billing-to-invoice capabilities, partner management, and robust analytics and reporting. For more information, visit www.recvue.com

