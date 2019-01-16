RecVue Named to Constellation ShortList™ of Smart Services Digital Monetization Platforms
Feb 20, 2019, 13:16 ET
PALO ALTO, Calif., Feb. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- RecVue today announced it was named to the Constellation ShortList™ for Smart Services Digital Monetization Platforms in Q1 2019. The technology vendors included in the Constellation ShortList offer the key requirements for early adopters pursuing digital transformation initiatives.
RecVue delivers the only monetization solution built on a big data platform and designed specifically to address the unique challenges of B2B enterprises based on recurring revenue business models.
"We are excited to be included in Constellation's ShortList," said Nishant Nair, Founder and CEO of RecVue. "In this era of digital transformation, enterprises require next-generation monetization solutions to remain competitive, fuel growth, and evolve the business to meet market demands."
"The Post-Digital era has arrived. In a world of winner-takes-all markets, digital leaders seek clarity on what exponential technologies will support their new business models. This Constellation ShortList filters the signal from the noise and highlights the key technologies our analysts recommend to our clients," said R "Ray" Wang, chairman and founder at Constellation Research.
Constellation Research advises leaders on leveraging disruptive technologies to achieve business model transformation. Products and services named to the Constellation ShortList meet the threshold criteria for this category as determined through client inquiries, partner conversations, customer references, vendor selection projects, market share and internal research. The portfolio is frequently updated as market conditions change. For more information, visit https://www.constellationr.com/.
About RecVue
