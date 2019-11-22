RecVue Recognized in "SaaS Billing Solutions" Report by Independent Research Firm

In addition to recognizing RecVue, the report highlights "RecVue is a best fit for complicated, multilayered billing scenarios." According to Forrester: "RecVue is built … to facilitate billing when contracts, commissions, or other requirements are especially layered or dynamic. Despite the company's relatively short tenure, it counts several very large, established companies among its customer ranks."

"We are honored to be featured among the most significant vendors by Forrester in its recent SaaS Billing Solutions report," said Nishant Nair, RecVue's founder and chief executive officer. "RecVue is laser-focused on providing our customers with technologies to manage quote-to-cash, subscription, and consumption-based processes that propel their business growth in the XaaS economy."

The RecVue monetization platform is designed specifically to address the unique challenges of enterprises shifting their revenue mix from products to services. RecVue's platform is built from the ground up to handle enormous transaction volumes and can enhance any cloud or on-premise ERP solution in the areas of recurring billing, revenue recognition, subscriptions, partner compensation, and commissions management.

ACI Worldwide Inc., a leading global provider of real-time electronic payment and banking solutions, adopted RecVue to solve its highly complex billing and revenue recognition needs.

"As a global company with thousands of customers, we need the flexibility to support the wide array of contract structures and requirements of every market, including multiple sources, resellers, tiers and partners," said Kevin Long, vice president of global cash operations at ACI Worldwide. "RecVue gives us this flexibility."

