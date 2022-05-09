Recycle Avengers Partners with The Original Pancake House DFW to Launch Gaming App and Electronic Waste Collection Point

DALLAS, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Re-Teck, a leader in electronic waste recycling, held a launch event at The Original Pancake House DFW as they partner with restaurants nationwide to serve as electronic waste (e-waste)recycling collection points and to launch their new gaming app, Recycle Avengers. The game character Kit was on-site signing posters and assisting Guests in downloading the educational game to be entered to win an electric car. Click to Watch

"The Original Pancake House DFW is excited to partner with Re-Teck by placing an e-waste collection bin at our Northwest Highway location. We hope to help educate our Guests and Associates about the dangers of dumping electronics in landfills," stated Mark Davis Bailey, Co-Owner of The Original Pancake House DFW. "Re-Teck's gaming app, Recycle Avengers, will help educate players about the opportunities that exist when an old device is recycled."

The Recycle Avengers game concept was created by kids for kids. Re-Teck worked with high school students and developed game concepts that mobilize young adults to make a difference. Students from R.L. Turner High School worked with developers to create an interactive game that allows players to complete challenges as they progress through the game. Click for Photos

Re-Teck is in communication with schools, businesses, restaurants and government facilities who are seeking ways to proactively create a more sustainable environment by reducing the need for raw materials and safely dispose of electronics. If your business is interested in becoming a collection point or hosting a launch event for Recycle Avengers, contact Margaret McKoin at [email protected] or call 807.403.0866.

The Time Group, Re-Teck's Dallas-based Marketing Firm, is coordinating kick off events nationwide as well as placing Recycle Avengers collection bins in participating facilities. To learn more about Recycle Avengers or to download the app, visit www.recycleavengers.com. For more information on Re-Teck, visit https://www.re-teck.com/ or follow them on social media.

Contact:

Margaret McKoin, The Time Group

[email protected]

1-817-403-0866

SOURCE Re-Teck