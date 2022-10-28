Recycle Market for Plastic Bottle Industry to grow By USD 4.62 Bn by 2026, The Growing Use Of Plastic Bottles and Their Recycled Forms to Boost Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Recycle market for the Plastic bottle industry is expected to grow by USD 4.62 billion during 2021-2026, at a CAGR of 7.67% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. 52% of the growth originates from APAC. The growing use of plastic bottles and their recycled forms will offer immense growth opportunities. However, a low recycling rate will challenge the growth of the market participants.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Recycle Market for Plastic Bottle Industry 2022-2026

Recycle Market for Plastic Bottle Industry 2026: Segmentation Analysis

Grade type

PET



The PET category will significantly increase its industry share in the plastic bottle recycling market during the forecast period. IRV encourages consumers to recycle their containers by returning them and getting their deposits back. By gathering a lot of PET beverage containers, this technique has assisted communities in places like Lithuania, Turkey, and Australia in reducing litter. This will fuel market growth in this particular segment in the upcoming years.

, , and in reducing litter. This will fuel market growth in this particular segment in the upcoming years.

HDPE



PP



Others

Geography

APAC



APAC will account for 52% of market growth. The main markets in APAC for the recycling of plastic bottles are China, India, and Japan. This region's market will expand more quickly than those in other areas. Rapid population and economic expansion have increased beverage and bottled water consumption, which has boosted the usage of plastic bottles and contributed to waste production.

, , and Japan This region's market will expand more quickly than those in other areas. Rapid population and economic expansion have increased beverage and bottled water consumption, which has boosted the usage of plastic bottles and contributed to waste production.

Europe



North America



Middle East And Africa



South America

Recycle Market for Plastic Bottle Industry 2026: Vendor Analysis

The global recycling market for the plastic bottle industry is subject to rapidly changing consumer demands and preferences. Changing consumer consumption patterns may affect vendor performance in the global recycling market for the plastic bottle industry. The market is fragmented because of several international and domestic vendors. Vendors compete based on several factors such as quality, price, service, brand image, distribution, and marketing. Moreover, major vendors are focusing on acquiring other smaller brands to increase their market presence. Increasing vendor competition may lead to vendors reducing their product prices, which could negatively affect their profit margins and market growth.

Key vendors in the global recycling market for the plastic industry are Amcor Plc, Avangard Innovative LP, Complete Recycling LLC, ECO2 PLASTICS Inc., Ecoplast Solutions, Envipco Holding N.V., EREMA Engineering Recycling Maschinen und Anlagen Ges.m.b.H., EVERGREEN A GREENBRIDGE Co., Ioniqa Technologies B.V., Loop Industries Inc., MoistureShield, perPETual Technologies GmbH, Phoenix Technologies International LLC, PlastiKetic Co., PTP GROUP Ltd., Recycle Clear, United Resource Recovery Corp., and Worn Again Technologies.

Recycle Market for Plastic Bottle Industry 2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will assist recycle market for plastic bottle industry growth during the next five years

Estimation of the recycle market for the plastic bottle industry size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the recycle market for plastic bottle industry

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of recycle market for plastic bottle industry vendors

Recycle Market For Plastic Bottle Industry Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.67% Market growth 2022-2026 $4.62 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.03 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 52% Key consumer countries US, China, India, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Amcor Plc, Avangard Innovative LP, Complete Recycling LLC, ECO2 PLASTICS Inc., Ecoplast Solutions, Envipco Holding N.V., EREMA Engineering Recycling Maschinen und Anlagen Ges.m.b.H., EVERGREEN A GREENBRIDGE Co., Ioniqa Technologies B.V., Loop Industries Inc., MoistureShield, NATIONAL RECOVERY TECHNOLOGIES LLC, perPETual Technologies GmbH, Phoenix Technologies International LLC, PlastiKetic Co., PTP GROUP Ltd., Recycle Clear, UltrePET LLC, United Resource Recovery Corp., and Worn Again Technologies Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Grade Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Grade Type

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Grade Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Grade Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Grade Type

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Grade Type



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Grade Type

5.3 PET - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on PET - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on PET - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on PET - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on PET - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 HDPE - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on HDPE - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on HDPE - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on HDPE - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on HDPE - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 PP - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on PP - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on PP - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on PP - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on PP - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 40: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 42: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Market opportunity by Grade Type

Exhibit 44: Market opportunity by Grade Type ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 45: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 46: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 48: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 74: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 75: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 76: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 77: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 82: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 86: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 88: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 90: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 91: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 92: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 93: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.14 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 94: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 95: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 96: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 97: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 98: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 99: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 100: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Amcor Plc

Exhibit 101: Amcor Plc - Overview



Exhibit 102: Amcor Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 103: Amcor Plc - Key news



Exhibit 104: Amcor Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 105: Amcor Plc - Segment focus

10.4 Avangard Innovative LP

Exhibit 106: Avangard Innovative LP - Overview



Exhibit 107: Avangard Innovative LP - Product / Service



Exhibit 108: Avangard Innovative LP - Key offerings

10.5 ECO2 PLASTICS Inc.

Exhibit 109: ECO2 PLASTICS Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 110: ECO2 PLASTICS Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 111: ECO2 PLASTICS Inc. - Key offerings

10.6 EVERGREEN A GREENBRIDGE Co.

Exhibit 112: EVERGREEN A GREENBRIDGE Co. - Overview



Exhibit 113: EVERGREEN A GREENBRIDGE Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 114: EVERGREEN A GREENBRIDGE Co. - Key offerings

10.7 Loop Industries Inc.

Exhibit 115: Loop Industries Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 116: Loop Industries Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 117: Loop Industries Inc. - Key offerings

10.8 NATIONAL RECOVERY TECHNOLOGIES LLC

Exhibit 118: NATIONAL RECOVERY TECHNOLOGIES LLC - Overview



Exhibit 119: NATIONAL RECOVERY TECHNOLOGIES LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 120: NATIONAL RECOVERY TECHNOLOGIES LLC - Key offerings

10.9 perPETual Technologies GmbH

Exhibit 121: perPETual Technologies GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 122: perPETual Technologies GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 123: perPETual Technologies GmbH - Key offerings

10.10 Phoenix Technologies International LLC

Exhibit 124: Phoenix Technologies International LLC - Overview



Exhibit 125: Phoenix Technologies International LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 126: Phoenix Technologies International LLC - Key offerings

10.11 PTP GROUP Ltd.

Exhibit 127: PTP GROUP Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 128: PTP GROUP Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 129: PTP GROUP Ltd. - Key offerings

10.12 UltrePET LLC

Exhibit 130: UltrePET LLC - Overview



Exhibit 131: UltrePET LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 132: UltrePET LLC - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 133: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 134: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 135: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 136: Research methodology



Exhibit 137: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 138: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 139: List of abbreviations

