Recycled PET Market by Type, Grade, Source, Application and Region - Global Forecast to 2026

DUBLIN, Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Recycled PET Market by Type (Flakes, Chips), Grade (Grade A, Grade B), Source (Bottles & Containers, Films & sheets), Application ( Bottles, fiber, Sheets, Strapping), and Region (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, South America) - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Recycled PET market is estimated to be USD 8.9 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 11.7 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2021 to 2026.

The growth is due to the growing demand from bottles, sheets, fiber and other applications throughout the world. An increasing trend in terms of collection, domestic recycling, recovery of PET, export of PET waste, and implementation of legislative regulations has been witnessed in the market for RPET. These activities have contributed significantly to the growth in demand for RPET in various applications such as food & beverage bottles, textile fiber, and strapping.

Flakes are expected to be the fastest-growing type in the recycled PET market during the forecast period

Flakes are the fastest-growing type segment in the recycled PET market. Growth is attributed to the rising demand in various end-use applications such as food-grade bottles & containers, sheets, and fiber. The above-mentioned factors are expected to drive demand during the forecast period. It accounted for a share of about 57.5% of the recycled PET market, in terms of value, in 2020.

Bottles are expected to be the largest and fastest-growing application in the recycled PET market during the forecast period

Bottles is the largest and fastest-growing fastest-growing application segment in the recycled PET market. Increasing demand for RPET bottles in food & beverage packaging is driving the market. Growth of this segment is attributed to the rising demand for bottle to bottle recycling across the world. It accounted for a share of about 36.5% of the recycled PET market, in terms of value, in 2020.

APAC is the largest market for recycled PET

APAC is the largest and market of recycled PET, with China being the major emerging market. It accounted for a share of about 43.6% of the recycled PET market, in terms of value, in 2020.

7 Recycled Pet Market, by Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Flakes

7.2.1 Rising Demand for Food-Grade Packaging to Boost the Market

7.3 Chips

7.3.1 Increasing Demand from the Fiber Segment to Drive the Market

8 Recycled Pet Market, by Source

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Bottles & Containers

8.2.1 Increasing Bottle to Bottle Recycling to Drive the Market

8.3 Films & Sheets

8.3.1 Non-Food Applications to Propel Demand

8.4 Others

9 Recycled Pet Market, by Application

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Bottles

9.2.1 Bottles Segment to Dominate Recycled Pet Market by 2026

9.3 Fiber

9.3.1 Significant Alternative to Concrete Enabling Cost Reduction

9.4 Sheets

9.4.1 Providing Sustainable Solutions for the Automotive Industry

9.5 Strapping

9.5.1 Increases Ease in the Transportation of Products

9.6 Others

