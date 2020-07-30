Recycling Business Executive and Longtime CEO Coaching International Client Joins Coaching Roster

MIAMI, July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CEO Coaching International, the leading firm for coaching growth-focused CEOs and entrepreneurs globally, is pleased to announce John Daniel as its newest Partner and Coach.

John has over 25 years of experience in executive leadership, having taken companies through turnarounds resulting in transformational growth and high profitability. Throughout his career, John has successfully acquired seven companies, completed six different turnarounds, and led three successful startups including co-developing a $100 million international trading firm.

John is currently the Managing Director of CH Recycling's $120 million international trading business. Between 2012 and 2019 John was a client of CEO Coaching International is his role as CEO of Federal International Recycling and Waste Solutions. Under his leadership the company reversed losses of over $500,000 annually and led the company to CAGR of profits exceeding 44% over a 13-year period. The business grew revenue from $20 million to over $90 million and operating margins increased 10-fold.

"As a client of CEO Coaching International, I experienced first-hand the value of having a coach. I am very excited to now be able to help others on their journey as a business leader," says John Daniel.

Daniel's extensive understanding of turnaround strategies, people management, sales processes and pricing, cost control and budgeting, prudent debt levels, tight business processes controls, and designing and managing B2B sales programs across several different industries positions him to provide significant value to his clients as a Coach.

"John's many years as a successful CEO have prepared him to help his clients make BIG happen," says Mark Moses, CEO and Founding Partner of CEO Coaching International. "His experience executing successful acquisitions and growing startups into market-leading companies is hugely beneficial for his clients, no matter what industry they're in. We're very excited to have him join the coaching team."

John has extensive international experience, having travelled and completed business transactions in Latin America, Europe, and Asia. He holds MBA and BA degrees from Saint Louis University and currently lives in Saint Louis with his wife Rita and two sons. Outside of work John enjoys completing endurance events including marathons, triathlons, and the infamous Class #69 GoRuck Heavy, a 27-hour endurance event with an 80% dropout rate.

About CEO Coaching International



CEO Coaching International works with the world's top entrepreneurs, CEOs, and companies to dramatically grow their business, develop their people, and elevate their overall performance. Known globally for its success in coaching growth-focused entrepreneurs to meaningful exits, CEO Coaching International has coached more than 600 CEOs and entrepreneurs in more than 25 countries. Every coach at CEO Coaching International is a former CEO or President that has made big happen. The firm's coaches have led double-digit sales and profit growth in businesses ranging in size from startups to over $1 billion, and many are founders that have led their companies through successful eight and nine figure exits. CEOs and entrepreneurs working with CEO Coaching International for three years or more have experienced an average EBITDA CAGR of 59% during their time as a client, more than five times the national average. For more information, please visit: https://www.ceocoachinginternational.com

