Recycling Equipment Market Worth $1.3 Billion by 2027 | CAGR: 5.8%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, June 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global recycling equipment market size is anticipated to reach USD 1.3 billion by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 5.8%, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Growing awareness pertaining to the economic and environmental benefits of recycled processed materials are anticipated to surge the market over the forecast period.

Key suggestions from the report:

In 2019, the baler press segment accounted for 30.4% of overall market share owing to increasing utilization of baler presses to compact, bind, and bale recyclable processed materials for the purposes of storage and transportation

The shredders segment is expected to grow with a robust pace, registering a CAGR of 6.4% from 2020 to 2027 owing to the growing utilization of shredders in recycling of plastic and tire materials

Plastics is expected to be the largest material segment in the industry owing to the increasing awareness towards sustainable advantages and benefits of reusing plastic waste

Europe is anticipated to dominate the recycling equipment market on account of numerous initiatives and stringent regulations imposed on waste disposal by key governments including Germany , Italy , France , and U.K

Read 130 page research report with ToC on "Recycling Equipment Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Equipment (Baler Press, Shredders, Granulators, Agglomerators, Separators), By Processed Material, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/recycling-equipment-market

Increasing utilization of recycled material such as steel, iron, plastic, rubber, and concrete in the end-use industries including automotive, electrical and electronics, building and construction, and packaging are anticipated to drive the market over the forecast period.

Growing concerns over increasing carbon footprint along with rising government efforts in numerous countries in order to promote recycling of material is expected to create significant opportunities for the manufacturers. Increasing awareness towards sustainable advantages and benefits of reusing waste material is projected to drive the market.

The market is extremely competitive and relies on technological and product developments. For instance, in January 2019, ELDAN Recycling A/s launched a new Twin Shaft Clean-Cut Shredder (TSCC) for the production of clean-cut tire chips from car or truck tires.

Grand View Research has segmented the recycling equipment market on the basis of equipment, processed material, and region:

Recycling Equipment Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Baler Press



Shredders



Granulators



Agglomerators



Shears



Separators



Extruders



Others

Recycling Equipment Processed Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Metal



Plastic



Construction Waste



Paper



Rubber



Others

Recycling Equipment Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

North America



U.S.





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





Italy





Spain





U.K.



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India



Central & South America



Brazil





Argentina



Middle East & Africa

&

Saudi Arabia





UAE

